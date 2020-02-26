IN VIDEO: SYRIAN ARMY UNCOVERS NETWORK OF TUNNELS LINKING SEVERAL TOWNS IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

On February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a long tunnel network linking several newly-liberated towns in the southern Idlib countryside.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the 8-meter deep network links the towns of Maarzita, Jbala and Sheikh Dames. The towns were liberated by the army earlier this month.
The tunnels were reportedly dug by al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The group’s militants used the tunnels to transport weapons and equipment as well as to take shelter from airstrikes and artillery shelling.
A day earlier, the SAA uncovered a similar network of tunnels and shelters dug into the al-Nar hilltop in the southern Idlib countryside.
SAA troops are now combing dozens of newly-liberates towns and villages in the southern Idlib countryside. In the same time, the army’s strike force continues its advance in the region, mainly in the Shashabo Mount.
