IN VIDEO: SYRIAN ARMY UNCOVERS NETWORK OF TUNNELS LINKING SEVERAL TOWNS IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a long tunnel network linking several newly-liberated towns in the southern Idlib countryside.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the 8-meter deep network links the towns of Maarzita, Jbala and Sheikh Dames. The towns were liberated by the army earlier this month.

The tunnels were reportedly dug by al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The group’s militants used the tunnels to transport weapons and equipment as well as to take shelter from airstrikes and artillery shelling.

A day earlier, the SAA uncovered a similar network of tunnels and shelters dug into the al-Nar hilltop in the southern Idlib countryside.

SAA troops are now combing dozens of newly-liberates towns and villages in the southern Idlib countryside. In the same time, the army’s strike force continues its advance in the region, mainly in the Shashabo Mount.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Erdogan, Liberation of Idlib, SAA, Syrian Occupied Idlib |