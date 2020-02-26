SAA Continues to Liberate Every Inch from al Qaeda Terrorists

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 26, 2020 Miri Wood

Syrian Arab Army SAA – File photo

The SAA continues to fulfill President Bashar al Assad’s promise to his people to liberate every inch of the Levantine republic from NATO-backed terrorists. On 25 February, the government announced victory over armed human pathogens in the strategic town of Kafranbul, and the villages Hass, Kafr Nabl, Ma’artamater, Ma’artasin, and Ba’arbo — all of Idlib governate.

The name Kafranbel may be familiar to US audiences, as the women-less, girl-less — al Qaeda haven Idlib, after all — would magically hold huge, perfect English-language signs to cheer American celebrities.

Additionally, the alleged founder of the CIA’s Radio Free Syria a.k.a. Kafranbel Media Center was made into a celebrity by members of Capitol Hill and the NATO think tank/charity, Atlantic Council. He was Raed Fares, convicted felon and drug addict (real estate fraud, heroin, and diazepam, “because the regime”).

Terrorist Fares visited Congressman Royce in DC

Shockingly, the SAA discovered a workshop for manufacturing rockets shells (“bombs”) and mortars (also “bombs”) and other explosives in a former thread factory in al Muhandiseen — former because it was stolen and occupied by al Qaeda terrorists.

Also on 25 February, as the army combed through the newly liberated village of Kfarjoum (Aleppo southwestern countryside), discovered a textile factory that had been looted — equipment likely sent to Erdogan’s Turkey — and turned into a terrorist training center / weapons-making den.

SAA combing of areas newly cleaned of terrorist savages would not be complete without the military discovering another example of their rodent-like proclivity for tunnels and caves (it is amazing that parts of Syria have not turned into one big sinkhole).

The SAA also discovered underground terrorist dens and tunnels in newly liberated Talat al Nur.

Tuesday was a very busy day for the Syrian Arab Army, as a unit shot down a US-make drone for Turkish regime forces in the Dadikh neighborhood of newly liberated Saraqib, the southeastern countryside of Idlib. The drone was equipped for reconnaissance by the al Qaeda faction of Jabhat al Nusra.

US taxpayer dollars blown up by the SAA.

The SAA has not yet identified this building. Reuters is adamant that it is the Nabd al Hayat hospital in Hass, AFP claims it as an unnamed hospital in Kafr Nabl, and NYT seems to think it is an underground hospital, also in Kafr Nabl.

Syria President Dr. Bashar al-Assad: “Every inch of Syria will be liberated”

— Miri Wood

