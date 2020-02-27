Syrian army clashes with terrorist groups that cut Damascus-Aleppo international road

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Thursday, 27 February 2020 13:40

Syrian army units clash with terrorist groups that cut Damascus-Aleppo international road.

According to the Syrian Alikhbaria TV channel, the terrorist groups that carried out an attack on Saraqib axis cut the international road.

The clashes are still ongoing at the time of writing the report.

In another development, the army units found a headquarters and a camp for training terrorists in Kafer Nobbel and Jbala towns in the southern Idleb countryside.

Basma Qaddour

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on FEBRUARY 27, 2020

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Syrian army forces liberated all areas in Southern Idlib.

The army troops have had rapid advances in the Southern countryside of Idlib and Shahshabou heights as well as Sahl a-Qab in Hama.

It added that the Syrian army seized full control over Shahshabou heights on Thursday, noting that the entire regions in Southern Idlib province have been liberated.

Also, the Syrian army soldiers could set free Shir Maqar, Qazal square, Hourta, al-Deirouneh, Jaran, Rasha, Shoulin and Kokaba al-Tawilah regions.

The Syrian army forces have recaptured 458sq/km and 1,432sq/km of territories in Aleppo and Idlib, respectively, since the start of their operations against the terrorists in the two provinces on December 19.

Only in the past 60 hours, the army troops and their allies have imposed control over 30 towns and villages in the important Jabal al-Zawiyeh region.

The Syrian army soldiers could liberate 5 new regions in Southern Idlib Tuesday night. In case of further advance in the region, the terrorists will be surrounded in Jabal al-Zawiyeh.

Liberates over 10 New Regions in Idlib, Hama

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Syrian army continued operations in Southern Idlib and Northwestern Hama, regaining control of 11 new regions.

The Arabic-language website of Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday night that the army troops recaptured the town of Kafar Awid which is a gate to Kansafareh city, one of the most important bases of terrorists in Southern Idlib.

The Syrian army continued operations in Jabal al-Zawiyeh, retaking control of Karasa’a, Hasaneh, Jabal al-Baraqiti, Tal al-Nabi Taher, Tal al-Sheikh Taha, Tal al-Dou, al-Faqi’e and Tarmala regions and killing and wounding tens of terrorists and making others flee towards Northern Jabal al-Zawiyeh.

The army forces then surprisingly continued advance in Sahl al-Qab region in Northwestern Hama, liberating the towns of al-Hawash and al-Hawijeh.

The Syrian army forces have recaptured 458sq/km and 1,432sq/km of territories in Aleppo and Idlib, respectively, since the start of their operations against the terrorists in the two provinces on December 19.

Only in the past 60 hours, the army troops and their allies have imposed control over 30 towns and villages in the important Jabal al-Zawiyeh region.

The Syrian army soldiers could liberate 5 new regions in Southern Idlib Tuesday night. In case of further advance in the region, the terrorists will be surrounded in Jabal al-Zawiyeh.

Army liberates Strategic Shahashbou mountain and seven villages in Hama northwestern countryside

27 February، 2020

Hama, SANA

Related videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Al-Zawiya Mountain, Erdogan, Liberation of Idlib, Nusra Front, SAA, Saraqib, The Sochi/Idlib Agreement, Turkish Aggression |