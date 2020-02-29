Syrian Refugees in Turkey Ready to Cross Border Into Greece – Video

Posted on February 29, 2020 by martyrashrakat

29.02.2020

Migrants continue to arrive to the Greek islands, although authorities remain reluctant to relocate them to the mainland, despite promises to do so.

Live from the Turkish city of Edirne west of Istanbul on the border between Turkey and Greece, as refugees travel towards Greece amid a reported change in Turkish border control policy.

On Friday, Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP party, said that Ankara was no longer able to contain the flow of refugees from Syria toward the country’s borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

By doing so, Turkey renounces its agreement with the EU, which suggested the closure of the Syrian-Turkish border in exchange for billions of dollars in aid for refugees staying in Turkey. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly accused the EU of not doing enough and is apparently now seeking to draw European and other Western powers into the standoff over Idlib.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.        

Filed under: Greece, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: