HAFTAR’S FORCES DOWNED 6 TURKISH UAVS AND KILLED 10 SOLDIERS AT MITIGA AIRPORT

South Front

On February 28th, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, reported that it had downed 4 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Government of National Accord’s (GNA) forces.
العين الإخبارية – عاجل @AlainBRK
عاجل | الجيش الليبي: إسقاط 4 طائرات تركية مسيرة أقلعت من مطار معيتيقة
12:34 AM – Feb 29, 2020
M.LNA@LNA2019M
Video showing a 4th downed over by
12:32 AM – Feb 29, 2020
There are photographs showing the downed UAVs.
Rojava Network@RojavaNetwork
Replying to @RojavaNetwork
+++Libyan army announce it have shot down another 2 Turkish UAV drones over Tripolis…
Rojava Network@RojavaNetwork
Remains of an Turkish Unmanned aerial vehicle found in southern Tripolis.
1:06 AM – Feb 29, 2020
M.LNA@LNA2019M
One of the downed UAVs
1:21 AM – Feb 29, 2020
The total number of UAVs downed since February 27th sits at 6, as 2 more were downed on the previous day.
Oded Berkowitz@Oded121351
– in this thread, photos of / UAVs purportedly shot down by south of .
Seem to be 2 focal points and photos of at least 2 different UAVs (LNA spox claim 6 were downed)- in Qasr bin Ghashir & Wadi al-Rabea
I.Ds are welcomed
1/
Oded Berkowitz@Oded121351
– 2nd set of photos of 2nd (?) /Turkish UAV downed by the south of

2/
12:08 PM – Feb 29, 2020
Commander of LNA’s western military operations room, Maj. Gen. al-Mabrouk al-Ghazwi confirmed the downing of a Turkish drone south of Tripoli after it took off from “Turkish base in Mitiga,” saying it was a violation of the ceasefire declared in the region.
LNA spokesman, Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Mismari quoted Ghazwi as confirming his units’ readiness to deal with any threat that puts the security and safety of the capital and forces at risk.
On the next day, al-Ghazwi said that the number of downed drones had reached 6.
“The Turkish drones tried to launch a major air operation against the army forces and target more civilian targets,” al-Ghezwi added in a press statement on Saturday morning.
He indicated that the army air defense forces “are still conducting radar reconnaissance operations in order to hunt any enemy drones in the military operations zone in western Libya.”
The LNA is carrying out a heavy push on GNA and Turkish forces, especially in around Mitiga airport.
More than 60 Grad rockets landed on the airport.
Moftah Mosbah@MoMo_elumami
over than 60 Grad rockets landed on the airport and other nearby places this morning and a woman was injured as a result of today’s attack, according to pro-‘s Media.
1:51 PM – Feb 28, 2020
According to Al Arabiya, 10 Turkish soldiers were killed in the shelling of Mitiga airport.
العربية عاجل @AlArabiya_Brk
مواقع ليبية نقلا عن مسؤولين عسكريين: مقتل 10 جنود أتراك بضربة على قاعدة معيتيقة https://www.alarabiya.net 
12:09 AM – Feb 28, 2020
On February 29th, heavy clashes are continuing south of Tripoli, and shelling with Grad rockets is on-going.
The Libya Observer @Lyobserver
Breaking News: Heavy clashes erupt in Hira region, southern , between government forces and Haftar militias
4:36 PM – Feb 29, 2020
غصة الخوارج@LiBya_73
استهداف عربة جراد للمليشيات في الهيرة
5:06 PM – Feb 29, 2020
The GNA said that the LNA is being pushed back by its forces, or at least stopped.
Samer Al-Atrush@SameralAtrush
GNA says clashes south of Tripoli near abandoned international airport after LNA tried to advance https://twitter.com/lpc_ly/status/1233720684636971009 
ليبيا بانوراما@lpc_ly
عاجل | الإعلام الحربي لبركان الغضب لبانوراما: اندلاع اشتباكات بمحور الرملة بمحيط مطار طرابلس إثر محاولة تقدم لمليشيات حفتر
3:55 PM – Feb 29, 2020
