Yemenis Seize Capital of Strategic al-Jawf as Saudi-led Mercenaries Retreat

Yemen’s armed forces, along with Ansarullah fighters, have taken control of the strategic city of al-Hazm, the capital of the northern al-Jawf province, as Saudi-led mercenaries retreated after losing ground in the region.
Sources close to Saudi-allied former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, confirmed Sunday that forces led by Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement took control of al-Hazm, which is located only 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of the border with Saudi Arabia.
This came after fierce fighting with Saudi-led mercenaries who were forced to withdraw to neighboring Ma’rib province.
At least 30 Saudi-led forces, including high-ranking pro-Hadi officers, were killed in the fighting over the past two days.
Maged al-Madhaji, executive director of the Sana’a Center, a Yemeni think-tank, told AFP that the capture of al-Hazm could be a game-changer.
“Control of the capital of al-Jawf could totally change the course of the war. Houthis have made an exceptional advance and are changing the balance” in their favor, he noted.
Ansar Allah Captured Al-Hazm Town In Yemen’s al-Jawf Province (Map Update)
Forces of Ansar Allah (the Houthis) have captured the town of al-Hazm in the Yemeni province of al-Jawf from Saudi-led forces. The advance came in the framework of the wider operation in the area and marks the further collapse of positions of Saudi-backed forces in the northwestern part of the country.
