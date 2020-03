Posted on by martyrashrakat

The most powerful al-Qaeda enclave in the world today is in Idlib, Syria. Yet Pompeo and corporate media call these terrorists “rebels” and want to protect them. Question to President Trump and all Democratic candidates: Do you want to protect al-Qaeda or defeat them? Voters have a right to know.

Filed under: 9/11, Al Qaeda, USA | Tagged: Obama, The Truth about Idlib, Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Turkish Aggression