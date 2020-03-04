Fist fight breaks out at Turkish Parliament over Idlib operation: video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-03-04

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A fist fight broke out between rival politicians at the Turkish National Assembly on Wednesday after a Minister of Parliament lashed out at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the ongoing war in Syria.

Video footage of the fist fight was captured and released to the public by several channels after the closed parliamentary session.

According to journalist Ali Ornek, what triggered the fight were comments from People’s Republican MP Engin Özkoç, who said: “Are you looking for Satan? You are the Satan cutting deals with the U.S. (for Idlib) You sent our soldiers to die for this.”

