Fist fight breaks out at Turkish Parliament over Idlib operation: video

Posted on March 4, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-03-04

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A fist fight broke out between rival politicians at the Turkish National Assembly on Wednesday after a Minister of Parliament lashed out at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the ongoing war in Syria.

Video footage of the fist fight was captured and released to the public by several channels after the closed parliamentary session.

According to journalist Ali Ornek, what triggered the fight were comments from People’s Republican MP Engin Özkoç, who said: “Are you looking for Satan? You are the Satan cutting deals with the U.S. (for Idlib) You sent our soldiers to die for this.”

ali ornek@ornekali
Fist fight broke out in Turkish National Assembly after an opposition MP lashed out Erdoğan for the ongoing war in / during his speech. https://twitter.com/dokuz8haber/status/1235213507806842880 
dokuz8HABER@dokuz8haber
Replying to @dokuz8haber
🔴Meclis Genel Kurulu’nda yumruklu kavga

🔗Meclis Genel Kurulu’nda AKP’li ve CHP’li milletvekilleri arasında yumruklu kavga yaşandı.

👇CHP Grup Başkanvekili Engin Özkoç’un konuşması sırasında başlayan kavga sonrası oturuma 10 dakika ara verildi.
79
Twitter Ads info and privacy
63 people are talking about this

Turkey’s incursion in Syria has been met with disapproval by opposition parties, who have repeatedly protested Erdogan’s interference in Syria and called for peace talks with Damascus.

Related Videos

Filed under: Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: