IN VIDEO: DOZENS OF STRIKES ON TURKISH-BACKED MILITANTS IN IDLIB. SYRIAN MEDIA CLAIMS 6,100 TERRORISTS ELIMINATED

March 5, 2020

On March 5, the Syrian state media released an extensive video showing dozens of Russian and Syrian strikes on positions, vehicles and weapons belonging to Turkish-backed militant groups during the recent clashes in Greater Idlib. Most of the destroyed equipment belong to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkistan Islamic Party and other similar al-Qaeda-linked groups.

According to the report, in the period from December 15, 2019 to March 5, 2020 Syrian government forces liberated 215 settlements (1,600km2). 6,100 terrorists were eliminated, 2550 others were wounded, and 615 vehicles were destroyed. The report also claimed that 100 ‘Turkish’ pieces of military equipment were destroyed. These numbers as well as those provided by the Turkish side about supposed Syrian Army casualties are apparently overestimated.

