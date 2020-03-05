Iran Will Emerge Victorious from Biological Warfare: IRGC Chief

March 5, 2020

Iran is currently engaged in biological warfare and will definitely win the war, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said.

“Today, we are involved in biological warfare, but the country is resisting,” Major General Salami said at a military event in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman on Thursday.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic will never lose a war because it relies upon the power of people and has learned that the Revolution needs to move forward by changing and improving behavioral patterns.

“The enemy is still focusing on economic pressure and psychological operation (against Iran) and uses every opportunity to toughen the conditions for our people. The enemy is seeking to shape the regional developments in its own favor,” the IRGC commander further warned.

Salami also stressed the need to get strong to overcome the difficult situation and defeat the enemies.

In remarks last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need to build up the country’s military power to prevent a war and counter threats.

Being weak will encourage the enemy to take action against Iran, the Leader warned, adding, “In order for a war not to break out and for threats to finish, one must get strong.”

