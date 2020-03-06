Imam Khamenei Condemns Anti-Muslim Violence in India

 March 5, 2020

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei denounced massacres committed against Muslims in India, calling on the New Delhi government to confront extremist Hindus.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India,” the English Twitter account of Imam Khamenei said in a post.

“The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” the tweet added.

The post ended with the hashtag “Indian Muslims ln Danger”.

The Indian parliament in December passed a law that fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. More than 40 people were killed last week in New Delhi in sectarian violence sparked by the citizenship law.

Violence erupted last week, leading to a three-day-long rampage, with Hindu mobs attacking Muslim homes, shops and mosques.

Source: Iranian media

