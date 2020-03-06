OPERATION SPRING SHIELD IN CLAIMS BY TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY (INFOGRAPHICS)

Posted on March 6, 2020 by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

On March 5, Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in Moscow in fact accepting that it lost the battle against the Syrian Army in the region of Greater Idlib. Since the very start of Operation Spring Shield, Turkey has achieved zero of the goals declared: Turkey failed to defeat the Syrian Armed Forces, push the Syrians back from the areas that they had liberated from terrorists, free Turkish observation posts encircled by the Syrian Army, and enforce own rules of ‘de-escalation’ in the region (meaning the official protection to Turkish-backed al-Qaeda terrorists).

All these ‘great achievements’ came amid numerous victorious statements by the Turkish Defense Ministry. According to them, Turkish-led forces have ‘neutralized’ over 3,000 of Syrian troops and eliminated hundreds of Syrian military equipment pieces. It remains unclear how Turkey lost the battle if all these numbers were true.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: