Russian and Turkish troops begin patrols along M-4 Highway: video

By News Desk -2020-03-06
Russian and Turkish forces were seen driving on the M4 highway, just outside Saraqib in Idlib province on Friday, following a ceasefire agreed between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed forces, secured by Moscow and Ankara.
Footage shows the vehicles proceeding down the road near the city, which was reportedly liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) earlier this week after being the scene of intense fighting between the SAA and Turkish-backed forces.
The ceasefire, which came into force at midnight, was reached during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
On Thursday, the two leaders discussed the situation in Idlib and agreed to create a security corridor around the M4 highway which links Latakia and Aleppo.
