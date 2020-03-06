Syrian President calls on Kurdish groups to stop cooperating with US: video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By News Desk -2020-03-06

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called on the Kurdish groups cooperating with the US troops in Syria to stand against the occupation, in an interview with ‘Russia 24 TV,’ in Damascus, Thursday.

The Syrian president said that the government is maintaining “contact with the Kurdish political groups” in northern Syria, and considered the issue to be “small groups acting with the Americans.”

“You cannot stand with the police and the thief at the same time, this is impossible. So, we cannot reach results in any dialogue with them, even if we were to meet thousands of times, unless they take a clear position, a patriotic position, to be against the Americans, against occupation, and against the Turks because they are occupiers too,” stressed Assad.

Talking about Turkish military activity in Idlib area, Assad said that “[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan [is] using all his power, of course with an order from the United States, no doubt, because the liberation of Idlib means the liberation of the northeastern area, as I have said previously, Idlib is considered [by the Turkish state], militarily speaking, a police station.”

“Of course it is possible to repair the relations with Turkey, however, we cannot achieve this unless Erdogan stops supporting terrorists, once he stops supporting them, the relationship will be restored, because there is no animosity between the two nations, the animosity started due to political issues connected to personal interests,” concluded the Syrian leader.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Kurdistan, kurds, Turkey, USA | Tagged: American Aggression in Syria, The Theft of Iraqi and Syrian Oil |