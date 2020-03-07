Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Press Conference Held About Violations of US-Saudi Aggression Against Yemeni Women

A press conference was held Thursday, in Sana’a, about violations of the US-Saudi aggression against Yemeni women. It was organized by Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In the conference, Deputy Minister of Human Rights, Ali Al-Dailami, mentioned the violations that Yemeni women and their rights have been subjected to for five years by the aggression, while the world celebrates the day of women.

For her part, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Akhlaq Al-Shami reviewed the reality of motherhood and childhood in Yemen over five years of aggression, stressing that women and children have been deprived all their rights.

She explained that the aggression coalition has killed, injured and displaced thousands of women and children, and depriving millions of them the most basic rights such as education, health, protection, and the necessary needs such as clean water and food.

The head of the by Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights Somaya Al-Ta’fi reviewed the organization’s report about the violations against Yemeni women, especially the killing and maiming of them, the murders, rapes, and kidnappings in the occupied areas.

The report indicated that the total number of the women that have been killed by the US-Saudi air strikes during the past five years was amounted to two thousand and 355 women, while the number of injured women reached about two thousand and 725 women.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Saudi Aggression, Sexual harassment, Yemeni children, Yemeni Holocaust, Yemeni women |