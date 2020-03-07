Shaaban: Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria's Idleb is the result of the Syrian Arab army's sacrifices

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, the Presidential Political and Media Advisor stressed on Friday that the Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idleb, reached on Thursday between the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow, is the result of the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab army on the Syrian land. She pointed out that this agreement serves Syria’s interest and future and it would enhance elements of strength to liberate all the Syrian territories from terrorism.

Interviewed by the Syrian TV, Shaaban said that the honorable sacrifices of the Syrian army have led to the liberation of 2000 square km, opened the M4 and M5 main roads, enforced the implementation of the Sochi agreement and imposed the continuity of fighting terrorists.

She affirmed that there is no agreement that gives President of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyib Erdogan the right to attack a sovereign state and a member of the United Nations.

The agreement is part of several political, military and diplomatic tracks and it is an interim deal concerning a specific area, said Shaaban, adding that the agreement serves Syria’s interest, army and people as well as the war on terrorism and it carries on the implementation of Sochi agreement.

She underscored that the outcomes of Erdogan’s behavior indicate the crisis he is experiencing currently inside and outside his country, noting that the Europeans and the world in general have started to realize the danger of Erdogan’s policies, either through the immigration file or the terrorism supporting file.

Shaaban made it clear that there is a Russian-Syrian coordination in advance and there is credibility and mutual trust between Syria and Russia.

“Russia has proved over the years of war on Syria that it is a reliable ally which respects its word,” Shaaban reiterated.

Regarding the Israeli repeated attacks on Syrian territories, Shaaban said that these attacks aim at creating confusion and prolonging the war on Syria after the victories that have been achieved on terrorism.

She pointed out that the Turkish regime has been in complete coordination with the Zionist entity, the United States and Syria’s enemies and that Erdogan’s remarks on supporting the Palestinian cause are absolutely meaningless, because he serves the interest of the Zionist entity in Syria, Libya and Iraq.

The Presidential advisor reiterated that Syria is fighting terrorism on behalf of the entire world and it will continue fighting it until every inch of the Syrian land is liberated, emphasizing that the American and the Turkish occupation will leave the Syrian land no matter how long it takes.

