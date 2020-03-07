Two AIPAC Attendees Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Two attendees of AIPAC’s recent Washington conference have tested positive for coronavirus, the organization announced Friday.

AIPAC held its annual policy conference earlier this week and had announced Wednesday that a group of attendees had come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus in New York before traveling to the conference. At the time of that announcement, AIPAC said it was not aware of any attendees testing positive since the conference.

That changed with Friday’s announcement that at least two attendees from New York have since tested positive. The pro-“Israel” lobbying group said it was coordinating the Westchester County Health Department and D.C. Health Department, which was working with New York and national health authorities.

This is the second instance of coronavirus being reported in connection with the Washington area. Maryland declared a state of emergency Thursday after three patients had tested positive for coronavirus in Montgomery County, which borders the district.

Other large gatherings across the country have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, including South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

So far, over 200 cases have been reported in the US in 21 states. Fourteen people have died from the virus in the country.

