Two AIPAC Attendees Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Posted on March 7, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Two attendees of AIPAC’s recent Washington conference have tested positive for coronavirus, the organization announced Friday.

AIPAC held its annual policy conference earlier this week and had announced Wednesday that a group of attendees had come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus in New York before traveling to the conference. At the time of that announcement, AIPAC said it was not aware of any attendees testing positive since the conference.

That changed with Friday’s announcement that at least two attendees from New York have since tested positive. The pro-“Israel” lobbying group said it was coordinating the Westchester County Health Department and D.C. Health Department, which was working with New York and national health authorities.

This is the second instance of coronavirus being reported in connection with the Washington area. Maryland declared a state of emergency Thursday after three patients had tested positive for coronavirus in Montgomery County, which borders the district.

Other large gatherings across the country have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, including South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

So far, over 200 cases have been reported in the US in 21 states. Fourteen people have died from the virus in the country.

Two AIPAC Conference Attendees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Filed under: AIPAC, USA | Tagged: , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 7, 2020 at 2:10 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: