Yemeni Resistance Forces Intercept, Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone over Jizan

Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from the Popular Committees, intercepted and targeted an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition as it was flying in the skies over Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan.

An unnamed source in the Yemeni air defense forces told the media bureau of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement that Yemeni forces and their allies shot down the drone while on a spy mission east of the al-Khobe district of the region, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh, on Thursday.

The development came less than a week after Yemeni air defense forces and their allies intercepted a spy drone launched by the Saudi-led military alliance over the besieged city of al-Durayhimi in Yemen’s western coastal province of al-Hudaydah.

Back on February 8, Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees shot down a Saudi-led drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was on a spy mission over Kilo 16 district of the same Yemeni province.

Also on Thursday, an unnamed source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said that during the past 24 hours forces of the Saudi-led military coalition and their mercenaries have breached 116 times an agreement reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

