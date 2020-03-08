MILITARY SITUATION IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA ON MARCH 8, 2020 (MAP UPDATE)

Click to see the full-size image
A brief overview of the recent developments in northwestern Syria:
- A Syrian Mig-29SM crashed on March 5 a few minutes after taking-off from the Sheirat Air Base because of a technical failure;
- Syrian troops secured the villages of Marat Makhus and Burayj;
- Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, visited the Aleppo combat zone;
- Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham officially rejected the Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal;
- The Syrian government reopened the Aleppo-Damascus highway for traffic;
- A senior officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brig. Gen. Farhad Dabirian, reportedly died in Syria.
