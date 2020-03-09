IN VIDEO: ANSAR ALLAH MILITARY OPERATIONS AGAINST SAUDI-LED FORCES IN YEMEN

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The media wing of Ansar Allah (the Houthis) released a new documentary sohwing recent combat operations against Saudi-led forces in Yemen. The video demonstrates setbacks and losses of Saudi-backed forces in the region.

Recently, Ansar Allah captured the provincial capital of al-Jawf province and a large number of nearby villages from Saudi-backed forces. This advance became an important part of the Ansar Allah operation in northwestern Yemen. The goal of the advance is to push Saudi-backed forces back from the border area and expand cross-border operations against Saudi Arabia.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: American Aggression, Ansarullah, Saudi Aggression |