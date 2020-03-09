PCHR: Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (27 February – 04 March 2020)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

SUMMARY

This week, PCHR documented 228 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. IOF continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests organized against Trump’s Peace Plan for the Middle East known as the “Deal of Century” that violates the rights of the Palestinian people and is in conflict with the United Nations (UN) resolutions and international law. Meanwhile, settlers backed up by IOF continued to seize more civilian property and attack civilians and their property.

I. IOF Shooting and Violation of Right to Bodily Integrity: in excessive use of force against protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF injured 148 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children and a paramedic. 139 of them were injured during IOF’s suppression of protesters on al-‘Urmah Mountain in Nablus while 7 were wounded, including 3 children; one with a disability who was wounded with a rubber bullet in the lower jaw, during protests against the Deal of Century in the West Bank. Meanwhile, a civilian was wounded in Jenin and a school student was wounded inside his school in occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, 5 shootings by IOF were reported against the agricultural lands in the southern and central Gaza Strip while 3 shootings were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats off the northern Gaza Strip shore.

II. IOF Incursions and Arrests of Palestinian Civilians: IOF carried out 127 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 86 Palestinians were arrested, including 15 children and a journalist, and IOF confiscated money claiming it is illegal funds. Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and arrested 2 civilians from Khan Younis despite having businessperson permits while traveling via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

III. Settlement Expansion Activities and Settlers’ Attacks: PCHR documented 12 IOF operations, including demolitions, land razing, and demolition notices: A house demolished, another notified of demolition, 2 others given notices to stop construction work, and a parking lot demolished in Bethlehem; 2 tinplate houses; 2 barracks used as livestock barns. Also, a road was demolished in Hebron; 5 houses destroyed, including 4 self-demolished, in occupied East Jerusalem; and agricultural lands razed in Nablus.

PCHR also documented 7 settler-attacks: cars, stores and a shepherd attacked in Nablus; olive trees cut and damaged in Ramallah; civilians attacked on al-‘Urmah Mountain in Nablus; 56 olive trees uprooted in Salfit; and barbed wires placed around a 12-dunam land in Hebron.

IV. Israeli Closure Policy and Restrictions on Movement: on Sunday, 01 March 2020 on the eve of the Israeli elections, the Israeli authorities imposed a comprehensive security cordon on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday morning, 27 February 2020, the Israeli authorities reopened the crossings of Beit Hanoun “Erez” and Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border and allowed Palestinian fishermen to sail within a fishing area ranging from 6 to 15 nautical miles following 2 days of closure.

This comes in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. This week, IOF arrested 2 businesspersons from Khan Younis while traveling via Erez Crossing.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted and they are subject to arrest. This week, IOF arrested 4 Palestinians at temporary military checkpoints.

I. Violation of the Right to Life and to Bodily Integrity

a. Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank/Peaceful Demonstrations Condemning Trump’s Peace Plan

IOF suppressed peaceful protests that took part in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace Plan known as “Deal of the Century” that was declared on 28 January 2020. In most of the protests, Palestinians gathered near seam zones and chanted national slogans as some of them threw stones at IOF. IOF responded with live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters, which resulted in several injuries. This week, PCHR documented (6) protests in which (7) civilians, including 3 children; one of them suffers from mental disabilities, were injured. Moreover, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

On Friday, 28 February 2020, IOF suppressed several protests in the West Bank. The protests were as follows:1. A protest took part at eastern entrance to Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqilia. IOF fired rubber and sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. Six civilians, including 2 children, were wounded.

(The names of the wounded civilians are available at PCHR) 2. A protest took part from the center of Bil’in and Budrus villages, west of Ramallah into the annexation wall in Abu Laimoun area. Many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. 3. A protest took part the annexation wall gate established at western area of western al-‘Erqah village, west of Jenin. Many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field. IOF arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely: Amir Yusuf Mohammed Yahiya (21), Nour Ibrahim Mohammed Yahiya (22), from al-‘Erqah village, and Ahmed Husam al-Jammal (14), from Jenin refugee camp. 4. A protest took part at northern crossing established at lands of Qalqilia. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. Ra’ed ‘Ali Nufal (14), a child with disabilities, was shot with a rubber bullet in the lower jaw. IOF chased Ra’ed who suffers from a mental disorder, and three of his brothers. The soldiers detained the child for minutes and then released him after they recognized his condition.

(The names of the wounded civilians are available at PCHR) At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 29 February 2020, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established at Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of civilians participated in it. Clashes erupted in the area in which IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 23-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg.

Upon calls launched by Israeli settlers on their websites to raid al-Urmah Mount, south of beta village, southeast of Nablus, at approximately 07:00 on Friday, 28 February 2020, residents of Beta village, called for residents of nearby villages for overnight set-in in al-Urmah Mount. Hundreds of civilians responded to the calls and headed to the mount and stayed all night there.

At approximately 05:45 on the same Friday, IOF reinforced with a large number of military SUVs surrounded al-Urmah Mount and suppressed the residents by firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Clashes erupted in the area and continued until 17:00 on the same day. As a result, 135 civilians sustained various wounds. Nine civilians, including a child and a volunteer paramedic at Palestine Red Crescent Society, were shot with live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. They were transferred to Hospitals in Nablus while others received medical treatment on the field.

On Friday, 28 February 2020, a peaceful protest took place in Hebron in which hundreds of Palestinian residents and foreign peace activists participated in the 26th anniversary of al-Ibrahimi Mosque massacre committed by Israeli extremist settler “Baruch Goldstein” on 25 February 1994 against Palestinian worshippers in al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. The attack resulted in the killing of 29 Palestinian civilians. Participants took off ‘Ali Mosque into Hebron’s Old City. When the protestors arrived at al-Shuhada’a entrance, which closed, they raised Palestinian flags at the gate and chanted national slogans against Trump’s peace plan. In the meantime, huge Israeli forces arrived at area, pushed the participants and ordered them to leave the place. Few minutes later, Israeli soldiers fired several sound bombs between the participants, which forced them to leave the area. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 28 February 2020, dozens of Palestinian young men took part at al-‘Aoudah refugee camp in Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis without any official calls for protests. Some of the protestors approached the border fence, raised Palestinian flags, and threw stones at IOF stationed along the border fence. IOF responded with live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 29 February 2020, dozens of residents from Tubas organized a voluntary work to implant olive trees in al-‘Aqabah area in northern valley in which Israeli settlers attempt to confiscate the lands and by kicking farmers out for years and uprooting trees. When the protestors arrived at the above mentioned lands and began repairing the stone chains and implanting olive seedlings. In the meantime, large Israeli forces arrived at the area and ordered the civilians to leave the land, claiming that it is a closed military zone. When civilians refused to leave their lands, the soldiers violently attacked them, forcibly pushed them, and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment in the field.

b. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity



At approximately 01:20 on Thursday, 27 February 2020, IOF stationed at the entrance to “Halmish” settlement established on al-Nabi Saleh’s lands, northwest of Ramallah, established a military checkpoint at the above mentioned settlement’s intersection and heavily beaten Qusai Thiab al-Tamimi (22), from Deir Netham village, northwest of the city, when he crossed the checkpoint. As a result, Qusai sustained minor bruises throughout his body.

At approximately 07:00 on the same Thursday, IOF moved into Jenin and stationed in al-Zahra’a neighborhood, adjacent to Jenin refugee camp, to carry out arrests campaign in the city. A number of civilians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles and the latter responded with rubber bullets. As a result, an 18-year-old young man, from Jenin refugee camp, was shot with a rubber bullet in the foot. IOF also arrested Abdullah Husein Bali (20) and Omer Husain Jad’oun (20).

At approximately 10:30on the same Thursday, IOF soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:20, IOF soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:30 on Friday, 28 February 2020, IOF gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. This attack continued sporadically until 09:00 on the same day. As a result, fishermen panicked and were forced to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower there. The young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the military watchtower. In the meantime, a number of Israeli infantry units arrived at the area, chased the young men in the road leading to the camp, and fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The soldiers deployed in agricultural lands and arrested 3 young men and took them via a military vehicle to the military watchtower. The arrestees were identified as: Iyad Fawzi al-Wawi (22), Yazid Walid al-Najjar (19) and Wujoud Mohammed Hadib (20).

At approximately 23:30, a number of Palestinian young men protested at the main entrance to Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They burnt tires and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF vehicles stationed at the military watchtower established near the above mentioned entrance. Because of clashes that erupted in the area, a military vehicle caught fire. A large Israeli force immediately raided the camp and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 29 February 2020, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the western entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, which connects the Bypass Road (60) where IOF established a temporary checkpoint. The young men threw stones at the soldiers and closed the road with iron barriers. The soldiers chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Clashes continued until 17:30 on the same day and IOF completely closed the camp.

At approximately 09:20 on Sunday, 01 March 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands in eastern al-Fukhari village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands and Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Shoka village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:50 on Tuesday, 03 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. Fishermen panicked and were forced to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:20, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands and Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Qararah village, adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:15, an Israeli special force raided the schools street in al-‘Isawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed in the vicinity of al-‘Isawiyah Secondary School for Boys, while students were having their lunch break in the school’s yard. The soldiers attacked the school gates and fired rubber bullets at students. As a result, Mohammed ‘Awni ‘Atiyah (15) was shot with a rubber bullet in the left hand. He was referred to a medical health center for medical treatment.

Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘‘Isawiyah Follow-up Committee said that IOF deliberately targeted students while they were at the school yard for lunch break and near street venders adjacent to the school gate. Abu al-Humus added that IOF soldiers stepped out of their vehicles when students went out for a break, walked adjacent to the school gate, and fired rubber bullets. He also said that about 300 students in the secondary school are aged between 15 – 18 years.

At approximately 05:15 on Wednesday, 04 March 2020, IOF gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and fired flare bombs in sky. Fishermen panicked and were forced to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 27 February 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Isma’el Amer al-Halawani’s (14) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafrdan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Shafiq Abed’s (21) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qalqila. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians: Rami Mahmoud Snaina (35), Ali Mahmoud Hilali al-Badawi (30), Mohammed Ameen Sha’ath (35), and his brother Mohannad (25).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Hebron. They raided and searched Natheir Ashraf Qfaisha’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan village. They raided and searched Othman Mahmoud Othman Assi’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Obaideya village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Saqer Jawad Rabay’a’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Deir Samit village, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Khader Abdul Basit al-Horoub’s (23) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Surief, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Shaher Adel al-Heih’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:15, IOF arrested Mohammed Abdul Aziz Mohammed Salim (15), from ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilia, after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services’ office in Qalqila.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at King Faisal’s Street, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Yousef Abdul Mo’ti Hazeina (20). IOF took Yousef to one of the investigation centers in the city.

In the evening hours, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on Nablus way in Ramallah, arrested the journalist Mohammed Abdullah Bani Mefleh (24), from Beita village, southeast of Nablus. IOF claimed that Mohammed who is an editor in “Quds.com” website, allegedly inciting against the IOF on social media.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Sebastia, northwest of Nablus; al-Shoyoukh, Sourif, and al-Burj villages in Hebron; Qubya, Na’leen, Badrs, Nabi Saleh, and Deir Nizam villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 28 February 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Tulkarem refugee camp. They raided and searched Omar Hamdan Dahbour’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Sa’eer village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohannad Jamal Mousa Shalalda (30) and Mo’ath Ahmed Mohammed Shalalda (27).

At approximately 09:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Mohammed Jebril al-Taweel (25) from Silwan, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF severely beaten him then took him to the investigation center.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Damascus Gate arrested Mohammed Jebril al-Taweel (25) from Silwan village after severely beating him while he was in the area, he was taken to an investigation centre.

At approximately 19:25, IOF stationed near “Alon Moreh” settlement, northeast of Nablus, arrested two civilians including a child. The arrestees are Kareem Salim al-Saqqa (17) and, Mohammad Ahmed a;-Ahwal (19), from ‘Askar refugee camp. IOF claimed that the arrestees were in possession of a Molotov cocktail.

At approximately 20:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mousa Mostafa’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Samad Ahmed Afana’s (18) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in ‘Atouf village, southeast of Tubas; ‘Azoun and Kufur Qaddoum villages in Qalqilia; Bani Na’eem and al-Hadab villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 29 February 2020:

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Suhaib Hawash Jaber Dawoud (18) and Mahdi Salim Adaili (20).

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Abu ‘Arrabi (15), while present in al-Mosrara neighborhood, in the central occupied East Jerusalem, and took him to one of the investigation centers in the city.

IOF carried out (15) incursions in Anbata, Deir al-Ghsoun, Bal’a, and Kafr al-Lubbad villages in Tulkarem; ‘Azoun in Qalqilia; al-Jalazoun refugee camp, Beitin, Dura al-Qar’a, Um Safa, Ein Yabroud, and Birzeit in Ramallah; Beit Ummer, al-Majd, and Deir Razih villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 01 March 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into al-Owja village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched Bajes Abdul Sattar Sa’ayda’s (25) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Qirmi neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Rasheed Mahmoud al-Rashq’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched two houses in al-Kharouba neighborhood, west of the city, belonging to Abdullah Hussain al-‘Abbadi (56) and Issam al-Ghazzawi (21), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Naji Abdeen’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into al-Beira. They raided and searched Hussam Ra’ed ‘Ataiwi’s (19) house in al-Shorafa neighborhood, and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Silwan neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Jawdat Sadeq Abu Snaina’s (58) house, and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services at “al-Maskoubeya” investigation center in the West Jerusalem.

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Sayda village, north of Tulkarem. They raided and searched Fayez Ahmed Shalha’s (30) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Silwan village south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Amer Nimir al-Mohtaseb’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stormed Emad Awni Abu Shamseya’s (46) house in Tal al-Ramida neighborhood in the central Hebron. IOF raided, searched the house and banned the exit of the family from the house, claiming that “Ramat Yishai” settlement has been under shootings. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested (3) children while present in the main street of Hibla village, south of Qalqilia, claiming that they were throwing stones at the Israeli soldiers. The arrestees are: Abdul Aziz Wafa Houtri (15), Omar Amjad Nazzal (15), and Anas Ma’moun Shreim (15).

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Ateen; al-Nazla al-Wosta, al-Sharqeya, and al-Gharbeya in Tulkarem; Sa’er, al-Tabaqa, and Deir Samit villages in Hebron; Jayous, and Asala villages east of Qalqilia. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 08:00 on Thursday, 27 February 2020, IOF demolished a residential house and a vehicles parking in al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Abed al-Qader Abu Hammad said that a large force of IOF accompanied with military construction vehicles raided his house in Khelet al-Hour area and demolished it. Abu Hammad clarified that he build his 80-square-meter house for his daughter to live in it with her husband and their 2 children because of their difficult and bad economic condition. Abu Hammad pointed out that he will re-build his house and will not obey the municipality orders that aim at confiscating his land for settlement purposes. It should be noted that IOF headed to Khelet al-Samak area and demolished Saleh Khalifa’s vehicles parking (35 m2) before their withdrawal.

At approximately 09:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Masafer Yatta in southern Hebron. IOF demolished 2 houses built of tin plates and bricks in al-Zakeez and al-Mofaqrah areas, under the pretext of non-licensing. The demolished houses belong to:

1) Ahmed Mahmoud al-Hawamdah: a 40-square-meter under-construction house built of tin plates and bricks in al-Mofaqarah area, sheltering Ahmed and his wife.2) Mohamed Hasan Abu ‘Arram: a 50-square-meter house built of tin plates and bricks in al-Zakeez area, sheltering Mohamed and his family comprising of 11 persons. It should be noted that Israeli authorities handed Ahmed and Mohamed 96-hour demolition notices upon Article 4, of Military order No. (1797), issued in 2018, on the “removal” of a new structure. This order includes both uncompleted structures and structures completed within the last six months. This military order is one of the most dangerous orders issued by the Israeli authorities, targeting thousands of houses and facilities under the pretext of non- licensing. Palestinian civilians are deprived of their rights to legal defense of their facilities or houses. The Israeli authorities began to implement this order and obtained powers and legal support from the Israeli Supreme Court, which rejected all petitions and appeals filed by human rights organizations and granted powers to the civil administration to implement this order.

1) Ahmed Mahmoud al-Hawamdah: a 40-square-meter under-construction house built of tin plates and bricks in al-Mofaqarah area, sheltering Ahmed and his wife.2) Mohamed Hasan Abu ‘Arram: a 50-square-meter house built of tin plates and bricks in al-Zakeez area, sheltering Mohamed and his family comprising of 11 persons. At approximately 11:00, IOF backed military construction vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Safi village in al-Masafer area, south of Hebron. The military construction vehicles demolished two 80-square-meter barracks used for breeding livestock, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. The demolished barracks belong to ‘Izzat ‘Abdullah ‘Ali Zain and Kayid ‘Ali Zain. It should be noted that Israeli authorities handed them 96-hour demolition notices upon Military order No. (1797).

On the same day, Mohamed ‘Abed al-Salam al-Bashiti (26) implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished his house in Sho’fat village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-Bashiti said that the Israeli Court issued few days ago a decision to self-demolish his house and gave him until 28 February 2020. Al-Bashiti clarified that he was forced to implement the municipality order to avoid paying demolition costs and fines. Al-Bashiti pointed out that he is fighting a struggle in the Israeli courts since March 2019 to stop the demolition of his 126-square-meter house. Al-Bashiti said that the demolition caused material damage to the nearby houses.

On Thursday, 27 February 2020, Maher Na’im Ramadan implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished the rest of his house walls in Silwan village in occupied East Jerusalem, noting that he self-demolished his house 10 months ago under the pretext of non-licensing. Ramadan said that his house was built 15 years ago, comprising of 3 rooms and their facilities. Years ago, IOF imposed a fine of NIS 40,000 on him and he paid it. In May 2019, Israeli Court issued a demolition decision against his house and ordered him to self-demolish it or the municipality will do so and impose a fine of NIS 70,000 on him. Ramadan clarified that the municipality staff came back and raided his house in January 2020. They ordered him to demolish all walls or the municipality will impose a new construction fine on him.

On Sunday, 01 March 2020, Israeli bulldozers levelled agricultural lands in al-Nijma area, east of Qasrah village and “Majdolim“ settlement, which is established on Palestinian lands, for settlement expansion.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 03 March 2020, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house in Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mayor of Hizma Village Municipality, Musallam Abu Helo, said that the Israeli municipality bulldozers raided Rami Subaieh al-Khatib’s 200-square-meter house and demolished it, noting that it sheltered 8 persons.

Around the same time, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Masafer area in southern Hebron. The military construction vehicles levelled the main and the only road in Sha’b al-Botum area, leading to al-Masafer area villages. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities closed this road several times with sand berms, but Palestinian civilians managed to re-open it. This road serves the residents of (al-Fakit, Janba, al-Markaz, al-Halawa, al-Rakeez, al-Taban, Moghair, al-‘Abied, al-Touba, and al-Safi villages). The Israeli authorities considered these villages as closed military zones.

On Tuesday, 03 March 2020, Israeli authorities notified Ahmed Mahmoud Sawad to demolish his house in Bakoush area in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem, in addition to stopping construction works in 2 other houses belonging to ‘Adel Rateb Najajrah and Raied Mahmoud Sawad under the pretext of non-licensing, according to Mayor of Nahaleen Village Municipality, Hani Fanoun. In addition, Fanoun pointed out that IOF lately escalated their arbitrary measures against the residents of Bakoush area, which considers the only area for urban sprawl. Fanoun added that few days ago, IOF seized 2 concrete mixers and forced a Palestinian civilian to stop construction works in his house.

At approximately 06:00 on Wednesday, 04 March 2020, Eyad Fataftah self-demolished a part of his house in al-Mukaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Fataftah said that his 110-square-meter re-constructed house shelters 5 persons. He clarified that the Israeli Court issued a precautionary order to stop demolition until issuing the final decision by the court. Fataftah added that he attempted to prevent the municipality staff from demolishing his house and gave them the court’s precautionary order, but they beat him. Furthermore, the municipality bulldozers demolished the house walls and floors.

At approximately 10:00, Ihab ‘Alqam implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished his 2-story-house in Sho’fat camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Alqam said that he was forced to self-demolish his house after receiving a phone call from the Israeli municipality and police, ordering him to implement the demolition order within 6 hours or he will pay high fines. ‘Alqam clarified that he rented a bulldozer and demolished his 160-square-meter house.

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 23:50 on Thursday, 27 February 2020, while Palestinian vehicles travelling on Hawarah main street, south east of Nablus, 2 vehicles with Israeli registration plates stopped. Meanwhile, at least 5 settlers, 2 of them carrying riffles, stepped out of the vehicles, opened fire in the air and other settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles parked in front of shops. As a result, Palestinians vehicles and shops sustained material damage. (PCHR keeps the names of affected persons)

At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 01 March 2020, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ish Kodesh “ settlement, which is established in the southern side of Qasrah village in Nablus, attacked and threw stones at ‘Abed al-Majeed Tawfiq Hasan in al-Marrah area while breeding livestock. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and confronted settlers with stones. Clashes erupted between both of them, so IOF intervened to protect the settlers and fired tear gas canisters. As a result, many Palestinians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

On the same day, Israeli settlers, from ‘‘Adi ‘Ad” settlement, cut and damaged olive trees in al-Seder area, northeast of Ramallah, under IOF protection. Nash’at al-Na’san (39) said that at approximately 18:00, he saw at least 20 settlers approached barbed wires surrounding the trees in al-Seder area and cut them. The settlers managed to enter agricultural lands, damaged 200 olive trees and flee towards the settlement. The damaged trees belong to Hussain Sa’ied al-Na’san.

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 02 March 2020, Israeli settlers, under IOF protection, moved into al-‘Arma Mount, southeast of Bita village, southeast of Nablus. Israeli settlers seek to seize this mount. Clashes erupted between the settlers and Palestinians, who set up a tent in the mount to prevent settlers from seizing it. Meanwhile, IOF fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians who confronted them. As a result, 4 Palestinians were shot with rubber bullets; 3 of them in their limbs while the forth one in his back. They were then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus for treatment. Moreover, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 02 March 2020, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian lands in Kafur al-Deek village, west of Salfit. They broke Tayseer Ya’qoub ‘Abed al-Latif Najy’s twigs of 12 olive trees planted 6 years ago. Nine olive trees were completely damaged while 3 others were partially damaged in Banat al-Ber area, west of the village. Tayseer Najy said that: “ at approximately 11:00 on Monday, 02 March 2020, I headed to my plot of land in Banat al-Ber area as usual to check the plants and establish retaining walls. I found a group of settlers sitting near my land, but I did not talk with them. When I arrived at my land, I found around 12 olive trees were broken. I also noticed footprints indicating that someone entered the land and damaged the trees. I immediately headed to the settlers and verbal altercation erupted between us. The settlers were armed, so I left them because they threatened me. I phoned my sons to tell them about what happened. My 24-year-old son came to the area and the settlers attacked him and threatened him to open fire at him, so we withdrew.”

Around the same time, settlers, from “Brochhin“ settlement, attacked Palestinian lands in Burqeen village, west of Salfit. They uprooted and stole Yousef Mahmoud ‘Abed al-Latif Sabra’s 44 olive trees. They also broke the twigs of 20 other trees belonging to Jamal ‘Othman Salama.

On Monday, 02 March 2020, Israeli settlers cut dozens of olive trees in Hosan village, west of Bethlehem. These trees belong to Mohamed ‘Abed al-Kareem Hamamrah and Hamza Saleem Hamamrah. Head of Hosan Village Council, Mohamed Sabateen, said that the settlers came, from “Betar Illit“settlement, which is established on Palestinian lands in western Bethlehem, noting that this was not the 1st time they attacked Palestinians lands. Sabateen added that the Israeli authorities turn a blind eye to these attacks. It should be noted that during the past days, a serious escalation was noticed in uprooting at least 800 trees by settlers in Bethlehem.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 04 March 2020, dozens of settlers, under IOF protection, moved into al-Hathouna area, north of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. The settlers placed barbed wires around 12 dunams planted with olive and forest trees. These lands belong to Saqer ‘Aqab Abu ‘Isha and his siblings. When Abu ‘Isha family asked the settlers about what is happening in their land, they ordered them to refer to the Construction and Organization Department in “Gush Etizon” settlement. It should be noted that 20 years ago, the settlers attempted to seize Abu ‘Isha dunams, so the family headed to the Israeli Court and proved their ownership. In August 2019, the setters returned to seize the dunams, but in vain.

Full document available at PCHR (Palestinian Center for Human Rights)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Occupation, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, IOF, Life under occupation, Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank |