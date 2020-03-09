Russian Defense Ministry: Terrorists violate the cessation of hostilities agreement 8 times during the past 24 hours

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Monday, 09 March 2020

The Turkish- backed terrorist groups violated the cessation of hostilities agreement 8 times during the past 24 hours.

“During the last 24 hours, the Russian side in the Russian-Turkish Armistice Commission in Syria monitored eight shootings, four in Latakia, three in Aleppo, and one violation in Idlib”, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated in its daily bulletin.

The Ministry pointed out that the Turkish side overlooked the violations committed by the terrorists, and didn’t record any breaches of the agreement.

During the past two days, the terrorists violated the cessation of hostilities agreement 25 times and targeted the villages of Hazaran and Al-Dar Al-Kabira villages in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Inas Abdulkareem

