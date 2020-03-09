Russian Defense Ministry: Terrorists violate the cessation of hostilities agreement 8 times during the past 24 hours

Posted on March 9, 2020 by martyrashrakat

ST

Monday, 09 March 2020  

The Turkish- backed terrorist groups violated the cessation of hostilities agreement 8 times during the past 24 hours.

“During the last 24 hours, the Russian side in the Russian-Turkish  Armistice Commission in Syria monitored  eight shootings, four in Latakia, three in Aleppo, and one violation in Idlib”, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated in its daily bulletin.

The  Ministry pointed out that the Turkish side overlooked the violations committed by the terrorists, and didn’t record any breaches of the agreement.

During the past two days, the terrorists violated the cessation of hostilities agreement 25 times and targeted the villages of Hazaran and Al-Dar Al-Kabira villages in the southern countryside of Idlib.

Inas Abdulkareem

Related News

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Russia | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: