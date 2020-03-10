Ansarallah forces on the verge of entering Marib’s capital city

Posted on March 10, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-03-10

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – For the second time in the last two weeks, the Ansarallah forces are on the verge of entering a provincial capital in northern Yemen.

According to the latest report from the Ansarallah forces, their troops have captured several sites in the strategic Sirwah District that is located in western Marib.

The Ansarallah forces specifically captured the Al-Tala’ah Al-Hamra’ area that overlooks much of the western neighborhoods of Marib.

With this area captured, the Ansarallah forces find themselves in fire control over much of western Marib, which is a major issue for the remaining Islah militiamen and Hadi loyalists protecting the city.

Should Marib city fall in the coming, then the Hadi government will have effectively lost all major cities in the northwestern part of Yemen.

ALSO READ  Saudi-led Coalition launches large-scale offensive in northern Yemen

Related News

Filed under: American Aggression, House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: