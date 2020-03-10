TURKEY’S OPERATION SPRING SHIELD: DECLARATIONS VS REALITY (MAP UPDATE)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Turkish officials, state media and affilated propaganda organizations appear to be trying to paint Ankara’s Operation Spring Shield in the Syrian region of Greater idlib as a ‘successful move’ that achieved all ‘declared goals’. So, this is a short reminder what goals Turkey declared and what it achieved employing its Armed Forces in an open military agression against Syria.

