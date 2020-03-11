RUSSIA CALLS ERDOGAN CLAIMS ABOUT 8 PANTSIR SYSTEMS DESTROYED IN SYRIA FAKE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On March 10, the Russian Defense Ministry commented on recent claims by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that Turkish forces had destroyed 8 Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems operated by the Syrian Armed Forces. The destruction, Erdogan said, during the active phase of Turkey’s Operation Spring Shield.

In its comment on these claims, the Russian military said that the number provided is “more than overestimation” (i.e. fake). According to the Russians, data received by the Turkish leader on the combat effectiveness of the use of strike UAVs in Idlib province are untrue.

Moscow recalled that the main air defense means and measures of the Syrian military, including Pantsir air defense systems, have been and remain focused primarily on the area of the country’s capital, Damascus. There were only 4 Pantsir air defense systems deployed in Greater Idlib, the defense ministry said adding that 2 of them were in fact demaged. Currently, the damaged systems are undergoing repair works.

Recently, Turkey and affilated media outlets increased their propaganda campaign in order to compensate setbacks in the conflict in Syria with some PR victories. This campaign is supported by various questionable claims and sometimes even rough fakes.

