Unknown Soldiers of the Syrian Electricity Army Restore Two More Stations

March 9, 2020 Miri Wood
The unknown soldiers of the Syrian electricity army have restored two more power stations put out of service by NATO supported terrorists. The Zerbeh and ICARDA power plants south of Aleppo again provide civilians with the electricity needed to light their homes, and their work places. These plants had been destroyed by terrorist thugs run by the madman of Turkey, Erdogan.
The Syrian Arab Army recently liberated these neighborhoods; Erdogan’s ongoing outrage over Syria belonging to Syria and not to Turkey, resulted in an almost immediate — and deadly — war criminal aerial bombing of SAA and Hezb Allah soldiers in Zerbeh.
Hossan Haj Ismail is the Director of the Northern Region Branch of the Electrical Department. He told SANA of the multiple damages done to transformers, of cables that had been cut, of vandalism perpetrated by terrorists committed to locking civilians into darkness. He reported on the successful rehabilitation of these power plants, and that technical workshops were in place to lay a 35 km line from Zerbeh to the ICARDA station. The Ministry of Electricity has drawn up a plan for the rehabilitation of the Zerbeh station 232/66 kV and ICARDA station 66-20 kV to feed the surrounding industrial areas.
In September 2017, back-to-back Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated much of the Caribbean. Hundreds of thousands of people were forced into the barbarity of life without electricity; the lucky ones for weeks, the others, for months.
What could possibly be worse than a natural disaster which wipes out electricity for hundreds of thousands of human beings?
The bombing of electricity plants in Syria, is infinitely worse; the support of ordinary westerners for the ‘beasts with two legs’ who would permanently put out the light for an entire country, is an inexcusable abomination.
Filed under: Al Qaeda, NATO, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Erdogan, SAA, Syria Reconstruction |
Leave a Reply