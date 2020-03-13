Why is Corporate Media trying to erase Tulsi?

Posted on March 13, 2020 by fada1

I’m continuing to run for the same reason I originally began this race: to bring about a sea change in our longstanding foreign policy of carrying out regime change wars, end the new cold war & nuclear arms race, and invest the trillions wasted in such wars into the American people

  1. roberthstiver, on March 13, 2020 at 2:30 am said:

    Go Tulsi! I support her financially, vocally, all the way!

