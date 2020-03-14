Palestinian family forced to demolish its home in Jerusalem

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Jerusalem /PNN/

A Palestinian family from the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem embarked yesterday on demolishing its own home after it was forced to do so by Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the municipality carries out the demolition.

Tareq Mohammad Ali said his family and he were forced to demolish their own home at the order of the Israeli High Court, under the pretext it was built without a permit. Ali said he had no option but to embark on the demolition to avoid paying unreasonable demolition costs to the Israeli municipality.

Palestinians in Jerusalem are forced to build without a permit because getting a building permit is impossible as the right-wing mayor and city council attempt to keep the city’s Palestinian population at a bare minimum while multiplying its Jewish residents by approving the construction of thousands of new housing units in Jewish settlements.

Rights group have argued that almost 75 percent of applications for a permit by the Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem are rejected by the municipality.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jerusalem, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Ethnic Cleansing, Home demolition, Nazi Zionist, Occupied W Bank |