Journalist Among 19 Injured by Israeli Forces in Kufur Qaddoum

Posted on March 15, 2020 by martyrashrakat

 March 14, 2020 6:09 AM

Two Palestinians, including a journalist, were shot by Israeli occupation forces, while 17 others suffocated, on Friday, during the weekly protest, in the village of Kufur Qaddoum in the northern West Bank district of Qalqilia, local sources said.

Morad Eshteiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies, told Palestinian WAFA News Agency that Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the the protesters. 2 people were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and 17 others suffered the toxic effects of tear-gas inhalation.

Ja’far Shtayyeh, a journalist affiliated with the Agence France-Presse (AFP) was shot and injured by Israeli forces. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the targeting of a photojournalist, describing it as a result of Israeli government’s campaign against Palestinian journalists.

The Palestinians in the village of Kufur Qaddoum and surrounding community have been holding weekly protests since 2002, when the Israeli occupation closed the main road connecting the villages to the city of Nablus. Every Friday, locals come out to show their objection to illegal Israeli settlements and the apartheid wall.

Images: Shehab News Agency

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: