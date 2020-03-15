U.S. occupation forces send 62 trucks plus 11 Hummer vehicles to their illegal bases in Syria- Turkish occupation forces carry out artillery strikes on a Syrian town

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Sunday, 15 March 2020 13:28

HASAKA, (ST)_U.S. convoy composed of 62 trucks loaded with military and logistic equipment plus 11 Hummer military vehicles entered the Syrian terrorists coming from the north of Iraq, according to local sources

The US occupation forces sent the new convoy to Syria through al-Walid crossing point in order to reinforce their bases in the Syrian al-Jazeera area to loot the Syrian oil, violating the international law.

On March 10, 2020, the U.S. occupation forces sent 10 trucks to their illegal base in Khrab al-Jir airbase in Malekeyeh area in Qameshli countryside.

Basma Qaddour

HASAKA, (ST)_The Turkish occupation forces have renewed their attack on Syrian territories on Hasaka province, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The agency reported today that Turkish artillery fire hit Tawelet al-Wekaa village in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka, causing material damages.

Since the start of its attack on Syrian territories on October,9, 2019, the Turkish regime’s forces and mercenaries have perpetrated criminal acts against civilians and destroyed infrastructures causing the displacement of huge number of residents towards the cities of Hasaka and Qameshli.

In the same context, local sources told SANA that an explosive device detonated inside the headquarters of the Turkish regime’s mercenaries in the south of Ras al-Ayn city, but no details were reported about the losses as the mercenaries imposed a security cordon on the scene.

Last Thursday, 4 Turkish soldiers were killed and 8 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Turkish-occupied Tal Halef town to the northwest of Hasaka.

Basma Qaddour

