Members of Ansar al-Islam (an al-Qaeda-linked militant group created in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2001 and then expanded to Syria) joined the ‘peaceful democratic protest’ against the joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the M4 highway. Members of the group are participating in the sit in on the highway under their democratic jihad banner and sign nashid.

There is nothing strange here. They are just ordinary representatives of the ‘moderate opposition’ in Idlib.

asdf

By the way, somebody also stole a mobile phone of a Turkish soldider during the encounter with a Turkish military column on the M4 highway on March 15. The Turkish miltiary column (with tanks!) were moving through a ‘demoratic protest’ to particiapte with a joint patrol with the Russian Military Police when this happened.

MORE ON THE TOPIC: