IN VIDEO: AL-QAEDA-LINKED MILITANTS ‘DEMOCRATICALLY’ PROTEST AGAINST RUSSIAN-TURKISH PATROLS ALONG M4

Posted on March 16, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Members of Ansar al-Islam (an al-Qaeda-linked militant group created in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2001 and then expanded to Syria) joined the ‘peaceful democratic protest’ against the joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the M4 highway. Members of the group are participating in the sit in on the highway under their democratic jihad banner and sign nashid.
There is nothing strange here. They are just ordinary representatives of the ‘moderate opposition’ in Idlib.


Aymenn J Al-Tamimi@ajaltamimi

Members of jihadist group Ansar al-Islam sit on the M4 highway in northwest Syria and sing a nasheed in a bid to block joint Turkish-Russian patrols


7:48 PM – Mar 15, 2020
By the way, somebody also stole a mobile phone of a Turkish soldider during the encounter with a Turkish military column on the M4 highway on March 15. The Turkish miltiary column (with tanks!) were moving through a ‘demoratic protest’ to particiapte with a joint patrol with the Russian Military Police when this happened.


Syrian_MC@Syrian_MC

During Today’s Jihadists party on the M4 road
Someone stole a mobile phone from a Turkish soldier
And this video shows a Jihadi speaking on the microphone: “Guys who took the phone from the Turk, return it immediately” https://twitter.com/rabeakalawandy/status/1239272165574410243 

Rabea Kalawandy@RabeaKalawandy
فوّار الغفلة سرقوا موبايل الجندي التركي خلال قطعهم لطريق M4 امام الدوريات الروسية التركية اليوم



1:26 AM – Mar 16, 2020
