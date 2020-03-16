Lebanon’s Military Tribunal Acquits Collaborator with Israeli Enemy Amer Fakhoury

Amer Fakhoury

March 16, 2020

The Lebanese military tribunal, headed by the general Hussein Abdullah, issued on Monday a decision to acquit the collaborator with the Israeli enemy Amer Fakhoury charged with kidnapping and torturing Lebanese prisoners at the occupation’s prison in Khiam.

The tribunal based its decision on the concept of the ten-year limitation as the charges refers to crimes committed in 1998.

Lebanese authorities arrested in September, 2019, the former commander of the notorious Israeli jail in Khiam that detained and tortured thousands of Lebanese.

The Israeli collaborator had fled to the United States and had already been charged in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with the Zionist entity.

Opened in 1984 in an Israeli-occupied part of southern Lebanon, the Khiam prison was run by the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia.

The former Lebanese prisoners at the Israeli jails called for a public protest of the headquarters of the military tribunal in Beirut, inviting all the free people to stand against disgracing the martyrs and the resistance by releasing Al-Fakhoury.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

