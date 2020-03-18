Foreign Ministry: anti-Syria western stances increase Syria's insistence on defending its people and preserving its sovereignty

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 20:19

Syria has asserted that the hostile Western attitudes towards it will only increase its insistence on defending its people, preserving its sovereignty and independent national decision, and reconstructing what was destroyed by terrorism.

An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement to SANA today that what was stated in the American-British-German statement on the occasion of the nine-year anniversary of the terrorist war targeting Syria reaffirms that these countries continue to support terrorist organizations to prolong the war on the Syrian people, especially after their failure to achieve their goals due to the steadfastness of the Syrians and the successive achievements of the Syrian Arab Army.

“The false lamentation and hypocrisy that characterized the colonial West’s rhetoric on human rights in Syria is disgusting due to the fact that the west is the reason for the bloodshed of the Syrians and their continued suffering as a result of the unjust war and the sanctions that affect the life of the Syrian citizen and their livelihood. The West is the reason behind the displacement of millions due to the terrorism and aggression on Syria which failed to achieve its goals thanks to the liberation of many territories of the Syrian Arab Republic and Syria’s firm steps to restore security and stability to all Syrian areas”, the source added.

The source pointed out that these countries flagrantly violated the international law through supporting terrorism and continuing to interfere in internal affaires of states and through its responsibility for the effects of this unjust war on the lives of Syrians. This flagrant violationrequires the international community to condemn these policies and hold those responsible accountable for the crimes they committed, especially as their statements are considered solid evidence of this.

“The Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms that such Western positions will only increase its insistence on continuing to defend its people, preserving its sovereignty and its independent national decision, and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by terrorism”, the source added. “The future of Syria is an exclusive right for Syrians, and Western leaders must realize that as they were expelled in the past, their project in Syria will be doomed to a catastrophic fail. The West statements will not help them to cover up their failed policies and their catastrophic effects on the interests of their citizens in particular and stability in the world in general.

Inas Abdulkareem

RELATED VIDEOS

RELATED NEWS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Europe, Germany, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria, Western Lies | Tagged: Global Hypocrisy, International Law, SAA, Syrian sovereignty |