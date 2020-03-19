‘THE STORY IS NOT YET COMPLETE’: NEW IRAQI GROUP THREATENS U.S. MILITARY IN VIDEO MESSAGE

South Front

On March 17, Usbat al-Tha’ireen (UT), a newly-formed Iraqi armed group, released a video message threatening U.S. forces in the country.

In the video, titled “the story is not yet complete,” a masked member of the group warns that their capabilities are far larger than what they have used so far.

“The movement of Revolutionary Association, Usbat al-Tha’ireen, promises the Iraqi people, the families of martyrs and the people who were wounded by the enemies and their allies, the devil America, we promise that what happened in Taji and Basmea is nothing but a simple message to clarify the fact that this is the least that we can use against them, also to clarify that our victorious, blooming, full of pride and dignity resent has more long rang weapons that can perish you in the land of your spoiled child Israel,” the group’s member said. , listen anytime anyplace.



UT called on President Donald Trump to withdraw all U.S. forces from Iraq. The group threatened the Oklahoma Air National Guard and the 277th Aviation Regiment. Both units are deployed in Iraq as a part of the so-called "International Coalition".

“Leave vertically, before we force them [U.S. forces] to leave horizontally [in coffins],” the group’s member warned in the video

Lebanon’s Hezbollah General-Secretary, Hassan Nasrallah, made the exact same threat following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy-Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last January. This again indicates that UT is a Shiite, pro-Iran group.

The U.S, which believes that Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) is behind the recent attacks on its troops in Iraq, is yet to comment on UT’s message. There is no evidence supporting that the new group is affiliated of KH. However, this is possible.