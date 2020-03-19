‘THE STORY IS NOT YET COMPLETE’: NEW IRAQI GROUP THREATENS U.S. MILITARY IN VIDEO MESSAGE

On March 17, Usbat al-Tha’ireen (UT), a newly-formed Iraqi armed group, released a video message threatening U.S. forces in the country.
In the video, titled “the story is not yet complete,” a masked member of the group warns that their capabilities are far larger than what they have used so far.
“The movement of Revolutionary Association, Usbat al-Tha’ireen, promises the Iraqi people, the families of martyrs and the people who were wounded by the enemies and their allies, the devil America, we promise that what happened in Taji and Basmea is nothing but a simple message to clarify the fact that this is the least that we can use against them, also to clarify that our victorious, blooming, full of pride and dignity resent has more long rang weapons that can perish you in the land of your spoiled child Israel,” the group’s member said., listen anytime anyplace.
The attack on Camp Taji on March 11 claimed the lives of three U.S.-led coalition service members, two Americans and a British.
Video Here
UT called on President Donald Trump to withdraw all U.S. forces from Iraq. The group threatened the Oklahoma Air National Guard and the 277th Aviation Regiment. Both units are deployed in Iraq as a part of the so-called “International Coalition”.
UT called on President Donald Trump to withdraw all U.S. forces from Iraq. The group threatened the Oklahoma Air National Guard and the 277th Aviation Regiment. Both units are deployed in Iraq as a part of the so-called “International Coalition”.
“Leave vertically, before we force them [U.S. forces] to leave horizontally [in coffins],” the group’s member warned in the video
Lebanon’s Hezbollah General-Secretary, Hassan Nasrallah, made the exact same threat following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy-Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last January. This again indicates that UT is a Shiite, pro-Iran group.
The U.S, which believes that Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) is behind the recent attacks on its troops in Iraq, is yet to comment on UT’s message. There is no evidence supporting that the new group is affiliated of KH. However, this is possible.
- Iran vows to continue retaliatory attacks to avenge Qassem Soleimani’s assassination
- Rocket Strike Hits Close To U.S. Embassy In Baghdad’s Green Zone
- US announces withdrawal from Syrian border base near Iranian-backed forces
- In Photos: Heavily Armed Turkish ‘Observation’ Post In Northwest Hama Is Surrounded By Syrian Army
- Wreckage Of Turkish Combat Drone Uncovered In Southeast Idlib (Photos)
- Infamous TOW Operator Survives Assassination Attempt In Idlib City
- Fanatic Jihadists Vow To Behead Russian Soldiers On Syria’s M4 Highway (Video)
Filed under: American Hegemony, American Wars, IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: Ausbat al-Thaayirin, Iraqi resistance, US Withdrawal from Iraq |
Leave a Reply