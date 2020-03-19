‘THE STORY IS NOT YET COMPLETE’: NEW IRAQI GROUP THREATENS U.S. MILITARY IN VIDEO MESSAGE

Posted on March 19, 2020 by martyrashrakat

South Front

On March 17, Usbat al-Tha’ireen (UT), a newly-formed Iraqi armed group, released a video message threatening U.S. forces in the country.
In the video, titled “the story is not yet complete,” a masked member of the group warns that their capabilities are far larger than what they have used so far.
“The movement of Revolutionary Association, Usbat al-Tha’ireen, promises the Iraqi people, the families of martyrs and the people who were wounded by the enemies and their allies, the devil America, we promise that what happened in Taji and Basmea is nothing but a simple message to clarify the fact that this is the least that we can use against them, also to clarify that our victorious, blooming, full of pride and dignity resent has more long rang weapons that can perish you in the land of your spoiled child Israel,” the group’s member said., listen anytime anyplace.
The attack on Camp Taji on March 11 claimed the lives of three U.S.-led coalition service members, two Americans and a British.
Video Here
UT called on President Donald Trump to withdraw all U.S. forces from Iraq. The group threatened the Oklahoma Air National Guard and the 277th Aviation Regiment. Both units are deployed in Iraq as a part of the so-called “International Coalition”.
“Leave vertically, before we force them [U.S. forces] to leave horizontally [in coffins],” the group’s member warned in the video
Lebanon’s Hezbollah General-Secretary, Hassan Nasrallah, made the exact same threat following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy-Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last January. This again indicates that UT is a Shiite, pro-Iran group.
The U.S, which believes that Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) is behind the recent attacks on its troops in Iraq, is yet to comment on UT’s message. There is no evidence supporting that the new group is affiliated of KH. However, this is possible.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Filed under: American Hegemony, American Wars, IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: