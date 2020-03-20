ITALY CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 3,405 OVERTAKING CHINA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On March 19, Italy officially overtook China as the country with most coronavirus-related deaths. The official coronavirus death toll in Italy reached 3,405 dead showing a rise of 427. On March 18, there were 475 deaths in Italy. This number was the most reported by any country in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713. The demonstrated growth of up 14.9% is the faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days. The number of new cases reported in Italy is 5,322. This is much higher than anywhere around the globe.

For example. in China about 3,245 people have died since the virus first emerged there in December 2019. The Chinese government, which had no time to prepare for the crisis and had to react immidiately, successfully defeated the problem with only 34 new cases recorded recently. The EU, first of all Italy, that had over 1.5 months to prepare, failed to do so.

The coronavirus crisis developing in Europe demonstrated that the EU bureaucracy is good at swallowing money and defending interests of the Euro-Atlantic establishment at the cost of European nations, but can nothing when it’s needed to do some thing to really protect EU member states. For most of the time of the crisis, European countries have been put in conditions when they have to act on their own. They have received very little or no support from the bloc to which they sold a part of their sovereignity. The European solidarity and union once again revealed itself as a fairy tale of mainstream propaganda.

