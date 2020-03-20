LARGE EXPLOSION ROCKS TURKISH-OCCUPIED CITY IN SYRIA’S ALEPPO (VIDEOS)

On March 19, a large explosion rocked the Turkish-occupied city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo. Local sources said an explosive-laden car exploded in the city’s western district, near the local council.

According to the Step News Agency, two people were killed and many others, including children, were injured in the car bomb attack. Several activists released videos showing the aftermath of the explosion.

There was no immediate claim for the attack. However, opposition activists said Kurdish forces, ISIS or even the Syrian intelligence may have been behind it.

Car bomb attacks are nothing new to Turkish-occupied areas in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria. In the last few months, dozens of people, including militants and Turkish soldiers, were killed in such attacks.

In spite of this, Turkey is yet to take any serious measure to improve security in these areas. The local law enforcement body, the Free Syrian Police, is not only dysfunctional, but also infamous for its corruption.

