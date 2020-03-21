Donald Trump’s Ukraine Server- How the FBI and ODNI hacked and influenced the American psyche

March 21, 2020

By GH Eliason for The Saker Blog

Server, server, who has the Trump-Ukraine server? The answers won’t leave room for doubt on this question.

This is part one of a 3 part series showing the FBI and US Intel agency heads are complicit in the DNC hack after the fact and 2016 election interference. Early on, the FBI and Mueller found the real hackers and worked to hide them from justice and exposure in media. Without the FBI and US Intel community help, the Russia saga would have never happened and unbelievable amounts of corruption would have been exposed early on.

Part 2 will expose the identities of the DNC hackers and where they fit in the Information Operation (IO) to indict and impeach US President Donald Trump and destroy 2016 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders as agents of Russia or under Russian influence. The US and UK Intel superstars that helped them and some of the projects they worked on including destroying US media platforms not supporting the Clinton campaign in 2016 will be exposed.

Part 3 will conclude analyzing media complicity with corporate contractors, US Intel, and law enforcement.

The only thing that matters are facts and provable evidence.

When the NYT, 60 Minutes NY, and other outlets contacted me as the original source for what Donald Trump knows about Ukraine’s involvement in 2016 election interference and the DNC hacks, apparently they were correct. It was the only thing they got right about the events even with Pulitzer Prizes and Emmy Awards. I’ll show why in Part 3 of the series.

Let’s start by solving the DNC hacks in a few paragraphs. If this isn’t the most conclusive evidence you’ve seen for the purpose of getting to the real hackers, don’t read any further afterward.

Shaltay Boltay (Shaltai Boltai) is the group, Robert Mueller indicted for the DNC hacks. Shaltay Boltay leaders who were in the FSB are the people Comey, Clapper, and Mueller they investigated, indicted, and proclaim guilty of the DNC hack and 2016 election influence.

The story of why Mueller and the FBI, ODNI, and NSA couldn’t prove it shows how deep corruption and criminal abetting are rooted in US government agencies and political parties today. The indicted group has a relationship with Dimitry Alperovitch and Crowdstrike, the Atlantic Council, and secondary relationships to Hillary Clinton through the DNC and the RNC through people like Senator John McCain.

Until Crowdstrike’s report late in 2016, the tools Fancy Bear used were proprietary identifiers. Even into 2017, the use of these tools was limited to Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear. These same distinct tools were used to hack the group the ODNI, FBI, and Robert Mueller identified as the DNC hacking groups, Fancy Bear/Cozy Bear.

In a security white paper entitled En Route with Sednit Part 1: Approaching the Target Version 1.0 October 2016 by ESET LLC , Shaltai Boltai was hacked by Fancy Bear in late October 2016. ESET made this attribution based on a set of specialized hacking software specific to the group Fancy Bear.

According to RFE/RL , RUH8 (Ukraine Cyber Alliance) credits “mostly CyberHunta” with the Surkov e-mail theft and says it was not the result of a spear-phishing scam but rather what he describes cryptically as “special software.” He claims the malware allowed CyberHunta not only to retrieve Surkov’s e-mail but to “take the entire [Russian] presidential administration system under their control, and they gathered information right from the computers.”

This is verified by Ukraine’s SBU . “And the information that is available in these letters, and which were extracted by” Cyberhunt “, are extremely similar. That is, the methods of execution of all these things – on those documents that officially appear in the materials of criminal proceedings, “- said the head of the SBU.

Lastly,

From Forbes “For example, in October of 2016 “Fancy Bear” was accused of hacking (Shaltai Boltai) Humpty Dumpty.- Paul Roderick Gregory a contributor at CyberHunta sister publication euromaidanpress.com

What’s unique about this is Shaltay Boltay leader Anikeev “Lewis” is the actual hacker for what is known as the Surkov leaks. The hacked material was released in two parts. The first, Lewis released himself on the CyberHunta website. This hacked material was then taken directly to the Atlantic Council.

Other victims of Shaltay Boltay include the head of News Media, Aram Gabrelyanov , presenter Dmitry Kiselev , retired o􀄶cer Igor Strelkov- Girkin , presidential aide Vladislav Surkov , Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

While they are not quite on the Russian FSB to-do list, they fall nicely into Ukraine’s.

 The first information dump in the Surkov hack (administrative assistant might have been hacked) Shaltay Boltay posted the information on Ukraine’s Cyberhunta website (you need a password to post on a hacker website).

 After the first information dump was released by Shaltay Boltay leader Anikeev through the CyberHunta web platform, they were authenticated by the Atlantic Council on the 25 th of October, 2016.

 Anikeev was tricked into leaving Ukraine in late October by the FSB. He went to Moscow where he was arrested and charged with treason.

 Shaltay Boltay was hacked by Fancy Bear (identified by specific tools Dimitry Alperovitch said were as strong as DNA evidence) and the hacked information (2 nd Surkov dump) was released by Ukraine’s CyberHunta.

Shaltay Boltay was part of CyberHunta which was why they could post material on the Ukrainian website. Ukraine’s CyberHunta and Cyber Alliance work for the Ukrainian Information Ministry as Ukrainian cyber Intel and the DNC as opposition researchers in 2016 through Roman Burko and Christina Dobrovolska.

Cyber Alliance hackers are Ukrainian nationalists that did not work directly with Shaltay Boltay. They were hired by Alexandra Chalupa. Shaltay Boltay (Mueller’s DNC hackers) was hacked by Fancy Bear in Ukraine even though according to Mueller they were Fancy Bear…from Ukraine.

From the Ukrainian hackers own webportal InformNapalm – InformNapalm volunteer intelligence community was the original publisher of the analysis and the actual dumps of Surkov’s correspondence provided by Ukrainian Cyber ​​Alliance (UCA) in October 2016 (second Surkov dump)… A few days ago, a number of Russian news agencies published a story about the arrest of FSB officers responsible for information security, the head of department at Kaspersky Lab (Department of cybercrime investigations), and one Vladimir Anikeev who testified against another FSB employee.

Anikeev is believed to be “Lewis”, the spokesperson for Anonymous International. FSB recently decided to confuse the matters by using the discovery on Anikeev’s computer of #SurkovLeaks files, which had been obtained and published by #UCA, and had already been in the public domain.

As the speaker for #UCA, I categorically deny any connections between Ukrainian Cyber Alliance and Anonymous International. I will now try to unravel this KGB tangle.

According to RUH8 “Shaltai Boltai people post “samples” of letters of influential, but nonpublic

people, virtually without comment. And they also offer information for sale. But did any of the

allegedly sold correspondences surface anywhere? Why not? Because a complete dump would inflict a

tremendous damage on Moscow, whereas the real goal is to pull some strings and rein in a competitor for power.” .-RUH8

As you’ll see in a second, we found our DNC hackers. The same hacker (RUH8) that gave Ukraine’s CyberHunta credit for the Surkov hack and the first part of the document dump takes credit for the second document dump his group hacked from CyberHunta/Shaltay Boltay’s Anikeev after his arrest.

Notice as much as he hates Anikeev, the Ukrainian nationalist RUH8 denies a connection to the FSB regarding Shaltay Boltay’s work.

“Sometimes they get hacking help from their Russian friends, he says. “There are people there who are so angry at their own government that they are risking spy charges and passing information to us,” RUH8 explains.”- Inside The Ukrainian ‘Hacktivist’ Network Cyberbattling The Kremlin-RFERL

RUH8, the proud Russian hating Ukrainian nationalist is clear. Shaltay Boltay, its members Mueller indicted, WERE NOT working for the Russian government when this combined group hacked the 2016 US election. They were working for Ukraine.

that Mikhailov: “definitely controlled Shaltay Boltay,” which “cooperated with the Ukrainian SBU [security service], which is the same as working for the CIA; he worked with them, which is obviously treason.”-Paste Magazine Initial reports out of Russian media tied Mikhailov to a group of hackers in Ukraine and Thailand called Shaltay Boltay, which means Humpty Dumpty. The group is reportedly affiliated with Anonymous, who released damaging documents on high-level Russians in 2014 and the Kremlin alleges that the arrests are related to this act, as Markov told The Daily Beast

What if… Hillary Clinton’s go-to guy accessing the servers to see who was “leaking DNC and Team Hillary communications” was from the cyber experts Alexandra Chalupa hired for opposition research from Ukraine?

Christina checks to see who’s available in Ukraine and it’s the guy whose work the entire Russian election influence narrative was based on. He’s ok because he works with Ukraine’s CyberHunta. Who cares that he hacked Huma Abedin’s Yahoo account is a wanted criminal or works for a foreign Intel service.

“At the same time her aides were creating “loyalty scores”, Clinton, “instructed a trusted aide to access the campaign’s server and download the messages sent and received by top staffers. She believed her campaign had failed her—not the other way around—and she wanted ‘to see who was talking to who, who was leaking to who.”-Jonathan Allen and Amy Parnes. Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign

“In particular, he says, spear-phishing — using messages that mimic those of legitimate companies along with a request and link to change personal security information — “is quite efficient.”

RUH8 credits “mostly CyberHunta” with the Surkov e-mail theft and says it was not the result of a spear-phishing scam but rather what he describes cryptically as “special software.”- RUH8 Ukraine Cyber Alliance- RFE/RL

The lights go on and the bell sounds. The DNC Russian hacker narrative begins. Que Alexandra Chalupa.

and private intelligence operatives. “While her consulting work at the DNC this past election cycle centered on mobilizing ethnic communities — including Ukrainian-Americans — she said that, when Trump’s unlikely presidential campaign began surging in late 2015, she began focusing more on the research, and expanded it to include Trump’s ties to Russia, as well.”- “In an interview this month, Chalupa told Politico she had developed a network of sources in Kiev and Washington, including investigative journalists, government officials. “While her consulting work at the DNC this past election cycle centered on mobilizing ethnic communities — including Ukrainian-Americans — she said that, when Trump’s unlikely presidential campaign began surging in late 2015, she began focusing more on the research, and expanded it to include Trump’s ties to Russia, as well.”- Politico 2017 interview with Alexandra Chalupa

It turns out that Ukrainian cyber Intel RUH8’s special Russian friend in Cyberhunta is the same guy Crowdstrike, Comey, Clapper, and Mueller investigated for the DNC hack and the Yahoo hack.

There’s only one problem with the above. The Russian group Shaltay Boltay has never been caught with the Fancy Bear tools. RUH8 and Ukraine’s Cyber Alliance and Cyberhunta had them and used them and used them on Shaltay Boltay. Because the hackers outed themselves by hacking each other with Fancy Bear tools, we have the entire group and subgroups Intel operatives as Chalupa called them in Ukraine.

“So the help of the USA… I don’t know, why would we need it? We have all the talent and special means

for this. And I don’t think that the USA or any NATO country would make such sharp movements in

Reread RUH8’s statements. This is a guy that is dying to do a book and movie deal to finally get the acclaim he thinks he deserves. Let’s give him one- Capturing the DNC Hackers.

After everything was said and done by Comey, Clapper, and Mueller about Russian hackers and influence, Shaltay Boltay’s archives (aka Fancy Bear servers) had to be retrieved from UKRAINE.

“Anonymous International founder, who is now in jail, reported that he had stored his databases with stolen information in a Kiev apartment. Thanks to Anikeev’s testimony, the investigators found out that the information carriers (servers) with the hacked archives are stored in Kiev.”

Why did Ukrainian Intel operatives do all this?

Dimitry Alperovitch of Crowdstrike has an ongoing “Twitter buddy” relationship with Ukraine’s Cyber Alliance, RUH8, and Cyberhunta, which includes Shaltay Boltay dating back to at least 2016.

“Hey. I am the press secretary, a simple Ukrainian hacker, more precisely: we are hackers, but imagine a masked man who speaks to you. I do not do OSINT, I do not tell schoolchildren how to hack websites, I do not care about who and what agreed, I’m not an army or a hundred, I do not obey orders and do not follow a ceasefire, build democracy and fight for justice, I am a hacker, and my goal is to break!

To break, spoil, rob, entangle, blackmail, frighten, divulge, mock and mock the defenselessness of the victims. Because I can. Hate is my name. I will harm the Russian Federation. And I do not care who you are – a liberal or a guardian, Russians must suffer. Traitors and spongers of Russian invaders must suffer. Pensioners and functionaries, Buryats and October, must suffer. If I find a way how to harm you, even for a penny, I immediately use it. Do you live in Russia? Bad luck. I will not tolerate, will not be merciful, I do not forget and do not forgive.- RUH8

Ukraine’s Cyber Alliance (RUH8) and Cyberhunta (including Shaltay Boltay) work under the flag of Dimitro Yarosh’s Pravy Sektor Ukrainian nationalism. The groups and their web platforms were started by former Pravy Sektor spokesman Sviatoslav Yurash . Yurash was also the spokesman for the 2014 EuroMaidan coup, the Ukrainian military, and is the liaison between the ultra-nationalists and the Ukrainian Diaspora through his position as Deputy Director of the Ukrainian World Congress affiliate in Kiev.

All of this started as an Influence Operation in Ukraine that resulted in the 2014 coup and subsequent move to hard Ukrainian nationalism. It bled into the United States as the 2016 election season heated up.

Suffice to say, means, motive, method, and opportunity have been established by the hackers themselves. Sources friendly to their efforts and neutral mainstream sources including RFERL verify it.

If you’re not convinced now, read no further.

 They (as a foreign Intel service) interfered in the 2016 US election.

 They, along with members of the US Intel community tried to destabilize the government in Russia and the USA.

 They shaped and promoted a false narrative that shipwrecked US and Russia relations.

 Their work helped Crowdstrike shape the Fancy Bear-Cozy Bear narrative.

 They shape the US Intel view of what’s going on in Ukraine allowing for crimes against humanity in Donbass (LNR &DNR) to go unaddressed.

 Later in the series, I’ll show these same groups (Ukraine Cyber Alliance, RUH8, Cyberhunta-Fancy Bear/Cozy Bear) were used to manufacture evidence that will be used in the #MH17 trial at the Hague in conjunction with Bellingcat.

 US Intel for hire superstars used the Fancy Bear groups in conjunction with the #Propornot project illegally to identify and take down news and commentary platforms in the US and EU that published stories against the narratives, they were developing and promoting.

 They illegally targeted people expressing social and political opinions. All of this was with the blessing of period ODNI and FBI leadership.

The Disproven Conspiracy Theories about the DNC Hack and 2016 Russian Election Interference

The disproven conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia and Russian election interference is the ones that were proven baseless in court, not the court of opinion. The evidence was fabricated or just not there, to begin with. The FBI’s criminality hiding the real criminals is examined below.

This article is going to open up the potentially wide-ranging crimes at the FBI aiding and abetting criminals for purely political reasons.

There are only two possible reactions you can have to this. There are some people that will react emotionally or politically and the consequences be damned. As long as it happens to someone they are sure they hate, why care?

When precedents are set, they work both ways. When political leaders like Trump or Sanders are tried in the court of opinion and declared loyal to a foreign government because the other party doesn’t like them. The method is set for every other person that graces the social or political stage.

Look further into the distance and realize this flows downhill. If it’s fine for political leaders, don’t be surprised when it’s your turn at bat because someone doesn’t like you. This kind of lawlessness spreads quickly as we’ve seen since 2016.

Or maybe it’s time to objectively look at the facts and see where the evidence leads in an unbiased way. That’s it. That’s all.

All of the common knowledge stories rely on readers to assume ODNI head James Clapper’s 2017 report was conclusive and the Mueller investigations were successful. Neither of them was, nor could they ever be.

James Clapper was responsible for the evidence Intel agencies presented in the January 2017 report trying to hamstring the newly elected Trump administration for political reasons.

If ODNI chief Clapper believed the 17 Intel Agency strong report, why couldn’t he stand by the same fact-base in 2018? Clapper no longer cited his iron-clad evidence he presented as proof of Russian interference or the DNC hacks.

Who were these 78,000 Clinton haters that cost the DNC the election in 2016?

Back when there was a real Clinton administration, First Lady Hillary Rodman Clinton demanded the US get involved in the Bosnian war. Hillary Clinton supported KLA terrorists and extremists through a bombing campaign. US bombers drove the families of these voters into the arms of murderers so extreme, they were cutting organs out of living people to sell on the black market. Clinton had them taken off the official terrorist lists to the frustration of negotiators trying to make peace during the war.

The problem with the evidence of the Russian government interference in 2016 is it had to be manufactured and repeated by a compliant media to exist.

What will be shown through mainstream sources is the Russian FSB and GRU attacks on the American psyche was produced by domestic and foreign criminals that were hostile to the Russian government for nearly a decade before the DNC hacks. The hackers who are IO specialists were targeting Russian politics, not the US.

Robert Mueller and James Comey are accessories after the fact. They tried feverishly and unsuccessfully to incriminate the wrong people because the facts expose large scale political corruption well beyond what is currently known and it all revolves around Ukraine.

If you don’t trust official studies done under the Trump administration tenure, Jon Solomon had this to write after uncovering 2016-17 FBI memos: The piecemeal release of FBI files in the Russia collusion investigation has masked an essential fact: James Comey’s G-men had substantially debunked the theory that Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow by the time the 45th president was settling into the Oval Office, according to declassified memos, court filings and interviews.

And that means a nascent presidency and an entire nation were put through two more years of lacerating debate over an issue that was mostly resolved in January 2017 inside the bureau’s own evidence files. The proof is now sitting in plain view.- FBI’s Russia collusion case fell apart in first month of Trump presidency, memos show

This is why James Clapper changed his tune so radically. When you look at the above, Hillary was taken out behind the woodshed in 2016 for good reasons. Ask yourself what does it have to do with Russians, Russia, or Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders? The only scenario all the evidence supports is Hillary Clinton stepped on a proverbial rake and made herself unelectable in 2016.

FBI, CIA, and ODNI criminal conspiracy against the United States

Scope

This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The assessment focuses on activities aimed at the 2016 US presidential election and draws on our understanding of previous Russian influence operations. When we use the term “we” it refers to an assessment by all three agencies.

I refuse to give James Clapper, James Comey, John Brennan, or Robert Mueller the benefit of the doubt and call them ignorant little men. They acted with full knowledge of what they were doing. Along with all of the agencies’ department heads, these men used their offices trying to try to overthrow the election of the President of the United States and change the fabric of US society by creating irreparable political and social division.

American officials, sworn to defend the USA used their power to fabricate a political narrative they called Intelligence to create their own foreign policy (Russia/Ukraine)and domestic policy(including media, political norms and policy) for the United States.

As late as 2018, #JamesComey was clear when he dismissed a House intelligence committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign as a “political document”. When the ODNI report was written, he knew there was no evidence of Donald Trump-Russia collusion . They all knew.

ODNI Clapper, FBI Comey, John Brennan and Special Counsel Mueller knew in 2017 that the US Intel community conceded there was no coordinated effort by Russia to influence the 2016 election months before.

They successfully divided the United States socially and politically in ways Orwell would be proud of.

Why did US political activism by sworn officials cross a bridge too far?

It all started falling into place after 9-11. Congress decided the FBI needed to get into the Intelligence business. At the time, the FBI fought the changes saying it would hurt their criminal investigation mandate. Because the CIA legally can’t operate domestically, the FBI was rebooted to do the job.

The 2000s version of the FBI was right. The FBI went from being the world’s premier criminal investigation agency to one of the worst imitations of a private sector CIA domestically and around the world.

The same man the FBI called a nuisance and danger to national security after the twin towers collapsed in New York networked intelligently enough to become the trainer of choice for the FBI, Homeland Security, CIA, NATO, et al.

This new mandate from Congress created over 5000 new Intel positions right away inside the FBI that were filled with outside contractors.

Today’s Intel agency leaders including Homeland Security and FBI department heads were his students from the early 2000s onward. The rise and risk of Intelligence for hire is detailed in U.S. Intelligence Crisis Poses a Threat to the World (Part 1)

This particular agency trainer almost singlehandedly started the US side of the social-political Russian collusion storyline by himself labeling anyone outside his narrative Kremlin trolls and pro-Russian influencers. He made looking for pro-Russian collaborators fashionable in a post-2016 world in a way that would make Joe McCarthy tingly.

He personally is why media came under so much scrutiny and groups like Propornot were formed to destroy media that didn’t agree to the McCarthy-like narrative, alternative media sources that spoke against the Clinton campaign and post-2014 Ukraine. Watch as it starts again as the 2020 election cycle heats up.

Along with the other US Intel actors, he aided and abetted the murder of journalists in Ukraine by providing the tools, training, means, and method to set it up. It’s quite an embarrassment for Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Mueller, and the agencies, et al.

Imagine, one of the rock-stars of modern Intel being found in that position after your agencies were trained to look at information like him for over a decade. It’s no wonder they hand-fed the current Russia policy narrative he developed to MSM.

In part2, I’ll detail who he is, many of the crimes, along with the real identities of the DNC hackers.

Fusion GPS and Patterning the Trump-Sanders Accusations and Russia Investigation

If the ODNI and FBI engaged in consistent patterns of activity for political reasons that tear the societal fabric of the USA to support corruption that destroy the lives of US citizens, change foreign policy, and erode citizen’s rights, should it be investigated?

It started with Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primaries. This bled into the 2020 primaries.

Sander’s accusations started with “Adam Parkhomenko, a former aide to Hillary Clinton who has repeatedly suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders owes his popularity to Russian support, backed the attorney’s abortive bid for president.”- NYMag

Sander’s accusations of Russia collusion ended with –“A 37-page indictment resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation shows that Russian nationals and businesses also worked to boost the campaigns of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Green party nominee Jill Stein in an effort to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton”- USA Today

Robert Mueller’s investigation into Bernie Sanders started with a tweeted accusation. Most of the Russian nationals not named were publishers and journalists that support Bernie Sanders and were listed by the FBI trainer who started accusing American web portals of being influencers for the Russian government.

Fusion GPS and the Steele Dossier

Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the co-founders of the private investigative firm Fusion GPS never tried to vet any of the information Christopher Steele gave them in the infamous and tantalizing Steele Dossier.

The closest anyone has come to a real source is an unknown Russian émigré in the US provided the narrative for Christopher Steele (foreign Intel agent) about events he/she had no first-hand knowledge of.

“Yet, Simpson allegedly acknowledged that most of the information Fusion GPS and British intelligence operative Christopher Steele developed did not come from sources inside Moscow. “Much of the collection about the Trump campaign ties to Russia comes from a former Russian intelligence officer (? not entirely clear) who lives in the U.S.,” Ohr scribbled in his notes.”- The Hill

Is it possible for investigative journalists like Simpson and Fritsch not be even remotely curious about the legitimacy of such scandalous information? This Intel is about an elected US President and they claim they were acting patriotically.

It’s easy to see why such an appalling politically driven fantasy fell apart after it was given a real examination. But, that’s not the point.

Simpson and Fritsch turned around and gave the Steele Dossier to Republican Senator John McCain (the anti-Trump), knowing full well if he acted in character the Dossier would be made public. Why McCain’s office? The answer is included below.

“The Washington Times first disclosed the document on April 25, 2017. Republicans later told the Justice Department the filing should have set off alarm bells inside the FBI about Mr. Steele’s credibility, given his admission he had accepted gossip.”- The Washington Times

“The top judge on the federal court overseeing the U.S. government’s surveillance activities accused the FBI on Tuesday of providing false and misleading information about Carter Page in applications to wiretap the former Trump campaign adviser.”– The National Interest

“Before evaluating the media component of this scandal, the FBI’s gross abuse of its power – its serial deceit – is so grave and manifest that it requires little effort to demonstrate it. In sum, the IG Report documents multiple instances in which the FBI – in order to convince a FISA court to allow it spy on former Trump campaign operative Carter Page during the 2016 election – manipulated documents, concealed crucial exonerating evidence, and touted what it knew were unreliable if not outright false claims.

If you don’t consider FBI lying, concealment of evidence, and manipulation of documents in order to spy on a U.S. citizen in the middle of a presidential campaign to be a major scandal, what is?”– The Intercept

ODNI, FBI Hacked and Influenced the American Psyche

Throughout the entire hack and election influence saga US Intel officials acted like spokesmodels for Ukrainian –American Diaspora leader Alexandra Chalupa. They constantly acted for the benefit of private citizen groups and companies who wanted to change US foreign policy and the fabric of society in the USA.

The following is from a man that knows the facts. How can you get such a senior position otherwise? Here’s his big media sound bite;

“FEINSTEIN: And what would those goals have been?

PRIESTAP: I think the primary goal, in my mind, was to sow discord, and to try to delegitimize our free and fair election process. I also think another of their goals, which the entire United States intelligence community stands behind, was to denigrate Secretary Clinton and to try to help then — current President Trump.”- Vox

But what made 2016 different was the degree of interference, facilitated by the Internet, said Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.”.-( “Russia, for years, has conducted influence operations targeting our elections,” an FBI agent told Congress on Wednesday..”.-( CNSNews.com

And here are Bill Priestap’s conclusions after the media turn away and he’s forced to put on his big boy pants and own up to the evidence the FBI has after years of investigation.

Therein lays the crux of the problem. The FBI wanted the election interference story to resonate publically but under oath, there was never any evidence.

According to the IG Report, FBI leaders, lawyers, and investigators were pulling out all stops to derail Donald Trump before and after the 2016 election. How did this organized, continuous, multi-faceted, and multi-event war play on the American psyche? You tell me.

fed Page unsolicited (and potentially illegal) advice concerning campaign strategy.”-The Federalist FBI Tried to Influence the Trump Campaign “While the results of any physical searches related to Page are unknown, what is known is that federal spying on the Trump campaign through Page went further. Prior to the FISA surveillance orders, the FBI tasked informant Stefan Halper with targeting Page. (Another agency may have as well.) The IG report revealed that in targeting Page, Halper sought specific details from Page related to the Trump campaign, and”-The Federalist

The only thing to consider is the FBI may have conducted the biggest set of serial crimes of this decade by a law enforcement agency.

This effectively divided every American on a social and political basis. It wasn’t a single event but a continuing policy surrounding the election, foreign policy, and the lengths federal investigators could go to hamstring the executive branch for political reasons.

Before the December 2016 ODNI-FBI GRIZZLY STEPPE – Russian Malicious Cyber Activity JAR , there was no proof of Russian intervention except what came out of the Clinton camp. James Comey denied it. After the ODNI JAR, there was no evidence of Russian intervention in the 2016 election.

The report itself and the actions surrounding it were nothing short of a successful politically charged foreign policy intervention by the FBI and ODNI. How can I say this?

Mueller indicted a Russian company called Concord Management & Consulting LLC for being the vehicle the Russian government used to interfere in the 2016 election. All the information Robert Mueller, James Comey, and James Clapper had to go on came from the indicted DNC hacking group themselves.

After establishing this, we’ll look at the ongoing relationship between the investigators and the criminal hacking groups to reshape American politics, cover-up enormous corruption in the Obama administration, Clinton campaign, and hamstring an elected US President.

The other company called the Internet Research Agency was part of Concord Management.

“In 2014, according to Russian media, Internet Research Ltd. (Russian: «Интернет исследования») was founded in March 2014, joined IRA’s activity. The newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that this company is a successor of Internet Research Agency Ltd. Internet Research Ltd. is considered to be linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the holding company Concord Management and Consulting. The “Trolls of Olgino” are considered to be his project. As of October 2014, the company belonged to Mikhail Bystrov, who had been the head of the police station at Moscow district of Saint Petersburg.

Russian media point out that according to documents, published by hackers from Anonymous International, Concord Management is directly involved with trolling administration through the agency. Researchers cite e-mail correspondence, in which Concord Management gives instructions to trolls and receives reports on accomplished work. According to journalists, Concord Management organized banquets in the Kremlin and also cooperated with Voentorg and the Russian Ministry of Defense.”- Wikipedia

This information is well documented enough to have an almost accurate Wikipedia listing barring one glaring point Mueller, Comey, and Clapper needed to ignore to build their Trump-Russia collusion, Russian election interference, and Russian hacking narrative.

Scott Humor at the Saker.is researched the Internet Research Agency extensively. In an article entitled “A Brief History of the Kremlin Trolls,” he shows clearly the Internet Research Agency only existed on paper. Even then, it ceased to exist in 2015. It was liquidated and the company emerged as a construction retail company called TEKA.

This brings us to the foreign policy objective the US Intel community and US Intel agencies hacked the American psyche very successfully to reach:

“On 29 December 2016, the White House accused and sanctioned the FSB and several other Russian companies for what the US intelligence agencies said was their role in helping the Russian military intelligence service, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) disrupt and spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. In addition, the State Department also declared 35 Russian diplomats and officials persona non grata and denied Russian government officials access to two Russian-owned installations in Maryland and New York.”- Wikipedia

Here’s the fun part. Everything we know about 2016 Russian involvement stems from this same small group that ODNI and FBI had to embellish by magnitudes to link them to a Russian government operation and then indict.

While they were the hackers and Information Operators the FBI investigated and Robert Mueller indicted, the hacking groups weren’t working for the Russian government for the Yahoo hack or the DNC hack and 2016election hacks.

Dmitry Dokuchaev used his position to commit crimes against Russia and the USA which helped the FBI to build the one narrative they needed to fabricate official Russian government involvement.

The Russian investigation appears to link him to a group called Shaltai Boltai, or Humpty Dumpty, which broke into electronic mailboxes, mostly of Russian officials and business people, obtained compromising information about them and then either sold or published it. The group’s work was a combination of blackmail, competitive intelligence and public relations; Dokuchaev’s alleged role was to direct the group toward particular victims and cover up its activities while pretending to investigate it.”- Bloomberg-  “Dokuchaev is a former hacker from Yekaterinburg. He was reportedly blackmailed into joining the FSB, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, after his private exploits became known to the service, but then built a successful career, rising to the rank of major.The group’s work was a combination of blackmail, competitive intelligence and public relations;.”- Bloomberg- What the Yahoo Hack Says About Russian Spies-The 2014 hack appears to have been a business scheme run by Russian intelligence officers

The FSB agency mandate is limited by law to work inside Russia, not outside. This alone makes it illegal for the FSB to engage in state-level espionage and hacking operations outside.

The FSB has an incredible amount of legal authority to surveil all information passed on or through Russian servers.

Jeff Carr noted the Russian Law on the FSB (article 15) states that “all individuals and legal entities in Russia, providing postal services, telecommunications of all kinds, including systems, data communication, satellite communications, are obliged at the request of the Federal Security Service to include in the extra hardware equipment and software, as well as create other conditions necessary for the operational and technical measures by the Federal Security Service.”

And yet;

In case you missed it, the FSB through Dmitry Dokuchaev’s Shaltay Boltay was accused of illegally hacking accounts of Russian officials. Why would the FSB hack these officials it legally had almost unlimited jurisdiction to the information without hacking?

For anyone clinging to the Yahoo or DNC hacks with a purely political mindset; this is the same as walking into a bank vault with $1 billion dollars in it. You know you have the legal right to walk away with any or all of it. But, just for giggles, you hire a foreign criminal to rob the place which makes you liable for bank robbery, conspiracy, and treason.

And in the real world case of Yahoo, you get caught because the Canadian hacker you illegally hired for the Yahoo hack broke the Canadian criminal code of silence when he testified against you.

To put it delicately, this would have to be the most inept crime of all time. For this to be true, Dokuchaev must have just fallen off the turnip truck and hit his head. Got whacked with the ole’ ugly stick at the same time he stepped on a rake as he was laughed at by a 12-year-old girl who wound up and kicked him in the…….Seriously? That’s as insulting as it is injurious.

The narrative linking Shaltai Boltai to the FSB officers came just three days after the initial stories suggesting the FSB officers were the sources of leaks to U.S. intelligence.” Instead, what we have is a group of Russian criminals (Shaltai Boltai) who are not working for the Russian government and continually try to hack Russian officials for blackmail. According to Stratfor, “In a 2015 interview, the leader of Shaltai Boltai, code-named “Lewis,” said his group was driven purely by money, not ideology…

But were Dokuchaev and Shaltai Boltai (Shaltay Boltay) feeding US Intelligence information? If so, what kind of information?

Dokuchaev, Shaltay Boltay, the FBI, and Robert Mueller

Summary:

The FBI interviewed members of Shaltay Boltay groups and asked for help writing the 2016 election hacking and influence story. Shaltay Boltay could play the heroes and the villains. They were heroes because they created the influence story about a non-existent company that no one could find that Putin ordered to influence the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump.

They were the villains because they were the DNC hackers. If Shaltay Boltay cooperated to implicate Trump and Putin, US citizenship and jobs were waiting for them.

Dokuchaev and his working group Shaltai Boltai (Shaltay Boltay), otherwise known as Anonymous International or Humpty Dumpty are the source for everything known about the Russian Internet Agency (IRA), Russian election interference, and provides the Russian FSB-GRU connection through Dokuchaev needed to make the Russia-DNC hack narrative almost work.

It’s no secret today Comey’s FBI and the Mueller investigation were working hard to grasp at any straw they could to derail the Trump presidency. Even though they knew there was no collusion, their teams worked overtime to prove it by pushing half-truths in an invented narrative.

What brings the FBI investigators and Comey’s behavior to a collusion, harboring, and abetting threshold is they identified the leaders of the hacking groups early on, the hackers, and ignored them to hide corruption.

Was the ODNI and Comey’s FBI an accessory after the fact to the DNC Hacks and murder? – Harboring Criminals

Comey’s Russian collusion team and the Mueller probes pushed the 2016 investigations away from the criminals they were supposed to be investigating.

 The FBI, Comey, and Mueller knew Shaltay Boltay (Shaltai Boltai) were part of a higher level group. While this group worked for money, not politics, the higher-level group are extreme nationalists.

The big question if their entire history is blackmailing Russians, who are they working for in relation to the US election?

 The FBI knew this group fabricated the only basis used for a Russia election interference investigation. The FBI knew they did this from Ukraine.

The reason the FBI and Mueller knew the Russian government FSB-GRU connection to the hacks was fabricated was the leaders of Shaltay Boltay were extremely clear and public about hurting the Russian government and Russians.

 The FBI, Comey, and Mueller knew from 2014- late 2016, the indicted and ignored involved leaders and US oriented parts of Shaltay Boltay were located in Kiev, Ukraine.

Shaltay Boltay leaders were wanted criminals and worked against the Russian government 2014-2016 when they fled to Kiev. This is evidenced by the so-called Surkov hack. The emails were released through the working group Shaltay Boltay was with 2014-16.

 The FBI and Mueller had this group’s IP addresses which Mueller used in his indictments and the willing cooperation of the server company that hosted them.

the U.S. intelligence report says that the hacking was staged from eight IP addresses, six of them belonging to our company (the criminals used our equipment), and two other companies being not connected with us in any way. One of them is located in the Netherlands, I don’t know about the other. But it’s all just about us. What is this? Prejudice?”- “If we consider the situation from the other side, it is unclear why the FBI and related experts are talking only about our company,” said Fomenko. “After all,), and two other companies being not connected with us in any way. One of them is located in the Netherlands, I don’t know about the other. But it’s all just about us. What is this? Prejudice?”- RBTH

 The FBI and Mueller refused to investigate or interview the owner of the server (King Servers) the DNC hackers used who wanted to testify. Yet, Shaltay Boltay’s IP addresses were considered key evidence anyway. Apparently, the DNC hackers owed him money.

The FBI knew the groups involved physical location and concealed it to shield them from the investigation by constantly attributing the DNC and subsequent hacks to Russia.

 The FBI and Mueller purposefully stayed away from the main group and targeted sub-groups, outliers, and used false accusations that protected the Executive branch from being dragged into the investigation. At the very least, all of this happened as the direct result of Obama’s Ukraine and Russia policies.

Shaltai Boltai’s Yevgeny Nikulin was interviewed by the FBI. According to Disobedient Media’s Adam Carter “Nikulin has stated in a letter, passed to his lawyer Martin Sadilek and reported by Moscow Times, that, after his arrest on October 5, 2016, he was visited by the FBI several times, the first of which was on 14-15 November, 2016.

From the Bell – In it, he also mentions attacks on the servers of the Democratic Party committee. Kozlovsky writes that he was engaged in them on behalf of the FSB officer, whom he calls “Ilya.” Later, the hacker began to claim that under the pseudonym “Ilya” he was supervised by FSB Major Dmitry Dokuchaev.

 The FBI investigators allegedly offered payment for information implicating Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

 The FBI, Comey, and Mueller knew Shaltay Boltay was part of a foreign Intel structure whose goal since 2014 has been to disrupt US-Russia relations.

 The FBI knew Shaltay Boltay as part of Ukrainian CyberHunta worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign as opposition researchers through the DNC.

Alexandra Chalupa used private/public Ukrainian Cyber Intel groups Ukraine Cyber Alliance and CyberHunta(part of the Ukrainian Ministry of Information) to do opposition research. Roman Burko and Christina Dobrovolska (US State Department contractor, liaison to the US-Ukrainian Diaspora) led the groups under the Information Ministry.

 The FBI knew the main workgroup also worked in conjunction with Crowdstrike, the Atlantic Council, and members of the US Intel community. The groups were used to fabricate anti-Russian narratives for NATO and statements delivered to US Congressional committees voting on support for Ukraine.

The Daily Beast -The deputy head of its now-defunct Center for Information Security, Sergei Mikhailov, was arrested, along with two colleagues and an employee of the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, Ruslan Stoyanov, for allegedly passing secret information to Western intelligence agencies.

 The FBI knew only Crowdstrike, Ukraine’s Cyber Alliance (RUH8) and Cyberhunta had possession of key component tools of the DNC hack that Crowdstrike’s Dimitry Alperovitch stated were like DNA evidence.

The FBI knew Crowdstrike relied on information they shared with the Ukrainian Intel groups.

 According to Wikileaks, the phishing attack on Podesta originated in Ukraine.

 The FBI and Mueller knew the groups labeled Fancy Bear/Cozy Bear along with American and British Intel community members were involved in setting up the Ukrainian Information Ministry’s murder for hire platform Myrotvorets beginning very in early 2015.

These same groups protected by the FBI worked with US & UK Intel Community superstars to set up and refine Myrotvorets. This was Ukraine’s hit-for-hire listings that named the enemies of post-Maidan Ukraine. It started with the murder of journalist Olez Buzina one month after the webplatform went live. At the time it went live, I predicted the first murder would soon follow. Unfortunately, it did.

 The FBI knows the core members responsible for all this and that can answer for it are the ones they concealed from the investigation still operate in Ukraine.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1071, anyone who “harbors or conceals” a person to prevent their “discovery and arrest” is guilty of a crime.

TheTrump-Ukraine Servers

Servers, servers, let’s see who has the Trump-Ukraine server. I chose the following article quote from @benshapiro out of the all the rest of the barrel for the colorful language he uses. Imagine a lone DNC server determined to live its life in peace and solitude makes the arduous journey to Kiev, Ukraine. This is a story of triumph over adversity. It’s a real tear-jerker.

He begins by introducing part of the conversation between Presidents Trump and Zelensky.

“The Phone Call

According to the transcript of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released by the White House, Trump asks Zelensky for a favor, “because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike. . . . I guess you have one of your wealthy people. . . . The server, they say Ukraine has it. . . . They say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”

involves a supposed “secret” DNC server being spirited away to and hidden in Ukraine. He seems to be asking Zelensky to investigate the conspiracy theory, presumably in hopes that it would remove the taint of Russian interference from his 2016 victory.”- Here, Trump is referring to the baseless conspiracy theory that Russia was framed by Ukraine for the 2016 hack and subsequent release of a damaging tranche of Democratic National Committee emails, which. He seems to be asking Zelensky to investigate the conspiracy theory, presumably in hopes that it would remove the taint of Russian interference from his 2016 victory.”- The Two Theories of Trump’s Actions in the Ukraine Affair By BEN SHAPIRO October 25, 2019 11:01 AM- National Review

What the wondrous barrel of articles and colorful tales ignore is this is the 21 st century and your computer doesn’t need to plug directly into a server. Many people across the world use US hosting services (servers) and vice versa.

Let’s add facts into this and dispense with hyperbole.

Alexandra Chalupa told Politico part of her Oppo-research team was Ukrainian “private Intel.” She hired Ukraine’s Cyber Alliance, RUH8, and Cyberhunta (which included Shaltay Boltay at the time). These groups work for the Ukrainian Information Ministry, SBU (Ukraine’s version of the CIA), the US State Department under Obama, and are Ukraine’s front line Cyber hacking, spy, and Information Operations unit against Russia, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump.

Would you have foreign hackers running rampant on your servers based in the United States which fall under the direct legal purview of election law, Constitutional law, and Federal law?

Of course not. If you were in a gray area where your candidate for US President could be taken to the carpet and impeached for using foreign spy services to build the campaign, the best move would be having questionable work or workers that can be questioned on safe ground to begin with.

If you were working for another country’s spy services, would you want a direct fingerprint inside the election of a US president? Again the answer is no. The ramifications to your own country could be enormous once a better than the barrel investigative journalist gets a whiff of it.

If you do your work through a safe server in your own country, you remain anonymous, have a better chance of success, and might get a medal for it.

The above limits the number of servers in the world that could be used to just 4 or 5. Remember, security is everything. These groups are part of the Ukrainian security infrastructure and realistically would need to be able to scale up to nation-state level actions.

1. Shaltay Boltay’s server where they stored their archive.

2. The servers RUH8, Cyber Alliance, and Cyberhunta use.

3. The Ministry of Information servers because all the hackers including Shaltay Boltay (credited with the DNC hack) worked for them

4. According to the Kiev Post- Ukrainian special services looking into disappearance of servers from presidential office’s situational room because of former Ukrainian President Petr Poroshenko gutted the server room claiming the servers belonged to someone else and had to be returned. He paid for this out of his own pocket instead of Ukrainian state funds. This is almost blasphemy for a graft guy like Poroshenko. The former Ukrainian president is adamant that even though they were the most protected servers in Ukraine, no Ukraine state business was conducted on them.

The reason for this shortlist instead of a particular DNC server is their servers will catalog all their crimes. Not just the DNC hack adventure. It will also catalog all their contacts. This part is important to pursue criminal and civil investigations for crimes and damages they did to news and analytical platforms, public people, journalists, and citizens of the US, Russia, EU, as well as their own country, Ukraine.

In case you haven’t realized it yet, the sites that were hacked in association to #Propornot and lost income, jobs, or reputation, are entitled to restitution. Crimes have been committed against the American, Russian, and EU people, Democratic party members, the Trump administration, Bernie Sanders campaign 2016.

Will the FBI, ODNI, and private Intel companies be held accountable for allowing and protecting foreign spy agencies to operate freely inside US infrastructure?

The politicization of the ODNI, FBI, and CIA needs to cease. This can only be done by phasing out private money from the Intel and law enforcement game. The FBI has no business in the Intel game because the change of mandate is what corrupted a world-renown criminal investigation agency in the first place.

Next up in the series: Outing the DNC hackers

