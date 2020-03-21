Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Fakhoury’s Release Dangerous, We Didn’t Know About it….Trump Not Being Human

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech in which he tackled the latest developments.

As Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the moms on the Mothers’ Day, he further congratulated the oppressed Iranian people on their New Year.

Regarding the release of the “Israeli” agent Amer Al-Fakhoury, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that “The most precious thing between the Resistance and its people is resembled by the mutual trust.”

“There’s a battle for the public opinion’s awareness and the most important thing is the trust upon which it’s based,” he added, pointing out that “The need to tackle the release of “Israeli” agent Al-Fakhoury is due to our concern on the public opinion in light of rumors and fabrications.”

On the aspects of this issue, His Eminence revealed that “Hezbollah had no information regarding the existence of a deal on the release of the “Israeli” agent Al-Fakhoury

“The US exerted all sorts of pressures and threats on various Lebanese sides to release Al-Fakhoury All these pressures were exerted by the US to unconditionally release the “Israeli” agent,” he unveiled, noting that “Since arresting Al-Fakhoury, all those hindering his release were subject to direct threats that they are to be blacklisted by the US.”

His Eminence further unveiled that “The US threatened to stop supporting the Lebanese Army. Direct threats were made as to placing some individuals on the sanctions list, halting aid to the Lebanese Army, slapping economic sanctions and preventing world nations from offering assistance to the Lebanese state.”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “US delegations came for this purpose. The pressure was mainly exerted on the judges, but there are judges who should be appreciated for their steadfastness.”

However, he lamented the fact that “There are judges who have submitted to these American pressures.”

“There is a positive point in the black atmosphere that the Lebanese judiciary has remained steadfast for 6 months,” His Eminence mentioned, noting that “Hezbollah has been argued about Fakhoury, but we completely rejected his release.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “We are the people primarily concerned with the issue, and we are not a neutral party. Therefore, we refused the release of Al-Fakhoury.”

Warning that “This is a dangerous move that will open the door for the American to impose what he wants in the future,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized: “Had we accepted Fakhoury’s release under US pressure, the Americans would have restored later to the same way in other issues such as the sea borders with the “Israeli” enemy.”

“This is a humanitarian issue, a matter of resistance and sovereignty,” he confirmed, noting that “We must have provided protection for every official or judge who stood up to this battle.”

Once again Sayyed Nasrallah said: “From the first moment after Fakhoury’s release, a broad campaign was launched against the Shiite duo [Hezbollah and AMAL]. All accusations about Hezbollah’s role on Fakhoury’s release were based on a suspicion that the military tribunal wouldn’t have taken such decision without Hezbollah’s knowledge.”

On this level, His Eminence affirmed: “I personally heard of Al-Fakhoury’s s release from the media. Claiming that the Lebanese government and judiciary are affiliated with Hezbollah is unjust and wrong.”

“After the travel ban, the Americans tried to smuggle Al-Fakhoury from Beirut airport, but the relevant security authorities refused,” he revealed, noting that “The judiciary distinguished the ruling, and there was a travel ban judge. Despite that, the Americans brought Al-Fakhoury out in a blatant attack on the Lebanese sovereignty.”

In addition, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “Since day one of Al-Fakhoury’s arrest, we refused to drop the charges against him and demanded a fair ruling.”

“We were not aware of the trial session during which the decision to release Al-Fakhoury was issued,” he said, reiterating that “neither Amal nor Hezbollah had knowledge of what happened with Al-Fakhoury. We had no knowledge and we don’t interfere in many of the Military Court and the judiciary’s decision.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah: “Hezbollah is a political force i.e. present in Lebanon and that has deputies and ministers and influence that sometimes is less or more than the other political forces. In the internal front, there are political forces who has greater influence than ours.”

“The government has never been Hezbollah’s government, the state has never been ours,” he added, wondering “Was Hezbollah supposed to ambush against the Lebanese Army and the forces tasked with protecting Fakhoury and was we supposed to shoot down the aircraft that carried Fakhoury? Is this in the interest of the country and the government?”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah stated: “The decision to release Al-Fakhoury was not discussed in the government, and no decision has been taken regarding it.”

To those who said Hezbollah would’ve downed the US helicopter that lifted Al-Fakhoury out of Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah clearly said: “Do it yourself!”

“How can we ask people in the era of coronavirus to protest and storm the US embassy? How can we subject them to dangers?” he asked, noting that “May 7 was not a reaction to the removal of the Director General of the Airport Security Agency, as some have been promoting, but rather to preserve the resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further said: “We do not act according to mood or emotions. We are a party for resistance and a political party. We have a cause, a vision, a system of priorities and we have discussions and studies. Hezbollah is not run by a single person; we hold discussions and when we find that there is an interest for the people and the resistance in doing something we do it without hesitation.”

In response, His Eminence emphasized: “Al-Fakhoury is a wanted fugitive. Al-Fakhoury’s case must be pursued judicially, and the Lebanese judiciary should not consider that the file has ended. The Military Court panel should have resigned instead of dropping the charges.”

Explaining that “The Americans have influence inside Lebanese state institutions and they have individuals in Lebanon and they sometimes activate this influence, even during the era of Syrian administration,” he said: “Those who accepted the illegitimate corridor that the Americans used to lift Al-Fakhoury out [of Lebanon] have no right to later speak about illegitimate corridors.”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “It is not acceptable to question the resistance’s credibility and slurs and insults are rejected, especially when they come from friends. Let he who crosses these limits out of our friendship circle

To Hezbollah friends, His Eminence underlined that “There are two unacceptable limits, the first is the questioning of resistance, and the 2nd is insulting. We’re known for offering our blood for our dignity.”

“This resistance is the noblest and the most rational in the modern era,” he said, pointing out that “It’s greatly distressing that a day have come on which I have to defend Hezbollah over the issue of an “Israeli” agent who had tortured our brothers and sisters. We have swallowed the harm and insults but from now on, we in Hezbollah will not allow a friend or ally to accuse, insult or launch treason accusations against it.”

Moving to other internal front, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Strict measures must be taken in relation to the Coronavirus and the formation of social frameworks is a must to pressure those who violate them.”

“If the government decides to isolate any region where the epidemic has spread, even if it is Shiite, let it do,” he added, noting that “All of our members who come from Syria or Iran have been subjected to coronavirus tests and home isolation.”

Moreover, His Eminence disclosed that “Around 20000 of Hezbollah Health members are engaged in this battle. We’re ready to a greater participation.”

“We are ready to help in this battle with all we can,” he reiterated, noting that “It’s shameful and insulting to treat the spread of Coronavirus on the Lebanese sectarian equation: 6 Vs 6. In this war, there are parties that act racially.”

On the international level, Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned that “There are three regions that are subjected to racist behavior in this war: Gaza Strip, Yemen and Iran.”

“These areas, which are under siege, war and sanctions, are prevented from receiving aid, medical devices and medicines. They are pressuring them with sanctions despite Coronavirus spread,” he added.

Meanwhile, His Eminence wondered: “Isn’t it the time for the international community to raise its voice in face of this racist Trump to lift the sanctions for medical supplies,” noting that “I think that Trump is not a human being, as he only wants a vaccine for America.”

