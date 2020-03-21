Syria Bans Entry for Foreigners and Arabs from Covid-19 Infected Countries

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced a full ban of entry on foreigners and Arabs coming from a number of countries infected with the Covid-19 virus, the ban is imposed for two months and one month respectively.

There are still no confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 aka Coronavirus in the country, all suspected cases returned negative results, so far, and to the dismay of the haters of the Syrian people.

Whether they obtained an entry permit or already are residents in the country, foreigners coming from the following countries are banned from entering Syria: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, the USA, Japan, Belgium, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, the ban will be for two months for these countries.

Arabs and foreigners coming from the following Arab countries are banned entry disregarding whether they obtained a previous permit or they are legal residents of Syria: Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco, the ban is for one month.

Syrians coming from any of the above-mentioned countries showing no symptoms of the infection are permitted entry but have to be self-quarantined at their homes for 14 days under the supervision of the designated health team. Syrians who show symptoms of infection will be immediately quarantined for 14 days in the Dweir Center designated for this purpose.

Trucks and lorries entering the country are permitted entry and exit of the country after following the strict preventive health measures at the border entry crossings.

Syria has been working closely with the World Health Organization and in consultation with leading countries in fighting the disease like China and Iran since the outbreak of the disease. The Syrian state is doing its utmost efforts to keep the Covid-19 out of the country unlike the measures carried out by the miserable governments of the so-called advanced world. The Syrian state highly values the health of each of its citizens, proven by the huge sacrifices during the past 9 years of the US-led War of Terror waged against the country and despite the draconian ever increasing and crippling immoralsanctions and blockade imposed on the Syrian people by the US and its lackeys and stooges, the Syrian state definitely does not consider its citizens as herds.

Healthcare is provided for free in Syria by the state at all stages for all citizens and residents, the Syrian state never considered healthcare as a business to allow a few to profiteer on the account of the public, rather a noble duty that must be provided to all the citizens. Private hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical industries are also supported by the state with large subsidies and lesser taxes compared with other states from the world with modern buildings and degenerated societies.

