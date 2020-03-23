HOW DOES COVID-19 COMPARE TO HISTORY’S DEADLIEST PANDEMICS? (MARCH 23 UPDATE)

South Front

This is an updated variant of the video “History’s Deadliest Pandemics: From Antonine Plague To COVID-19” released on March 19.

This video visualizes some of history’s most deadly pandemics, from the Antonine Plague to the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Novel Coronavirus outbreak started in China in December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020. The outbreak was officially declared a pandemic on March 11.