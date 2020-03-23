HOW DOES COVID-19 COMPARE TO HISTORY’S DEADLIEST PANDEMICS? (MARCH 23 UPDATE)

This is an updated variant of the video “History’s Deadliest Pandemics: From Antonine Plague To COVID-19” released on March 19.
This video visualizes some of history’s most deadly pandemics, from the Antonine Plague to the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Novel Coronavirus outbreak started in China in December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020. The outbreak was officially declared a pandemic on March 11.
The featured pandemics by death toll:
- Black Death (Bubonic Plague) – 200 million dead
- New World Smallpox Outbreak – 56 million dead
- Spanish Flu – 40-50 million dead
- Plague of Justinian – 30-50 million dead
- HIV/AIDS – 25-35 million dead
- Third Plague – 12 million dead
- Antonine Plague – 5 million dead
- 17th Century Great Plagues – 3 million dead
- Asian Flu – 1.1 million dead
- Russian Flu – 1 million dead
- Cholera Pandemics 1-6 – 1 million dead
- Japanese Smallpox epidemic – 1 million dead
- Hong Kong Flu – 1 million dead
- 18th Century Great Plagues – 600 thousand dead
- Swine Flu – 20 thousand dead (the number was updated, in the previous variant of the video we mistakenly used ‘200 thousand dead’)
- Yellow Fever – 100-150 thousand dead
- Ebola – 11.3 thousand dead
- COVID-19 – 14,705 (as of March 23)
- MERS – 850 dead
- SARS – 770 dead
RELATED NEWS
- COVID-19 Outbreak: Emerging Threat
- Cuba Joins Chinese And Russians In War On COVID-19 In Italy
- Russia Sends 13th Il-76 Transport AIrcraft With Viral Agent Defense Experts And Medical Equipment To Fight COVID-19 To Italy
Filed under: China, Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 and State of panic, HISTORY’S DEADLIEST PANDEMICS, WHO |
Leave a Reply