No! to Coronavirus; No! to Sanctions;

Coronavirus is a global threat and combating this global threat calls for world cooperation; US government’s extrajudicial sanctions against Iranian nation hinder international convergence to combat this global disaster.

Update

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US hampers global fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

While appreciating requests of the international community for lifting US sanctions imposed against Tehran, he considered Washington as a hurdle ahead of global combat against this fatal disease.

In his twitter account on Mon., Zarif wrote, “Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign of government & civil society leaders calling for lifting of illegal US sanctions. US is NOT listening, impeding global fight against #COVID-19. The ONLY remedy: DEFY US mass punishment. MORAL & PRAGMATIC imperative.”

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in world countries and Iran especially in a recent month, a great number of world leaders including Turkey, Russia, Pakistan and China called for lifting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, US sanctions has created serious problem for sending medical equipment and supplies to Iran to confront coronavirus.

However, US President Donald Trump has recently announced that he is against lifting sanctions imposed on Iran. Despite the global demands for lifting sanctions, US government has imposed new sanctions on some Iranian entities and companies over the past few days.

According to the report, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1685 with 21,638 confirmed cases and 7,913 have been recovered.

Source: Iranian Agencies

