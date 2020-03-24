‘Israel’ Heading into Economic Collapse, Chaos: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Israeli ombudsman’s office issued a report to detail the fragile conditions of the occupation entity amid the coronavirus outbreak, stressing that the government did not draw up sufficient plans to deal with an epidemic or stockpile a sufficient amount of medicine and ventilators, among other shortcomings.

The report expected that the number of the coronavirus cases reaches 1.5 million, highlighting the importance of announcing the state of emergency.

In the same context, Zionist analysts expected an economic collapse in the entity, highlighting the fact the around 550 thousand settlers have lost their jobs.

The Israeli analysts also wondered whether this report would change the harsh reality in the Zionist entity, expecting that it has become too late to cope with the coronavirus cases.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 and State of panic, Zionist entity |