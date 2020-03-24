President al-Assad receives Russian Defense Minister

Monday, 23 March 2020 

DAMADCUS, (ST)_ President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu and the accompanying delegation. The talks dealt with the Russian-Turkish agreement reached on March, 5, 2020 and the terrorist groups’incessant violations of the agreement. 

The two sides focused on the mechanism of implementing the agreement that provides for keeping the terrorists 6km away from Aleppo-Lattakia road. President al-Assad and the Russian minister also discussed the current situation in the Syrian al-Jazeera region , the US’s looting of Syrian oil and the measures adopted by the Syrian government to restore security and stability to all Syrian areas.  The efforts being exerted by the Russian leadership at regional and international levels to break the seige and to lift sanctions imposed on the people of Syria were also on the table. There was an agreement between the two sides on the joint steps and policies to be adopted in the next stage.

President al-Assad receives phone call from President Putin on latest developments in Syria

Friday, 20 March 2020 

During the call, Presidents al-Assad and President Putin reviewed the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements signed on March 5 to achieve stability in the region of Idleb and the recurrent  violations of these agreements by terrorist organizations in addition to the political process.

President Putin congratulated President al-Assad and the Syrian people on the occasion of Isra’a and Mi’raj night, expressing wishes that Syria would overcome difficulties it is passing through and restore security and stability as soon as possible.

K.Q.

