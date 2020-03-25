Hezbollah’s Plan to Combat Coronavirus: A New Battle to Win

Al-Manar Website Editor
Hezbollah has been working on a huge plan to combat coronavirus deadly pandemic in Lebanon, Head of the party’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine announced on Wednesday.
In an interview with Al-Manar’s Hadith Sa’a, Sayyed Safeiddine said that more than 24,000 Hezbollah-affiliated people who work in the health sector contribute to this plan.
“24,500 people (doctors, nurses and aid workers) work to implement Hezbollah’s anti-coronavirus plan,” the Hezbollah senior official told Al-Manar’s Imad Marmal.
“Our plan is compatible with the plan prepared by the Lebanese Health Ministry to combat coronavirus. It doesn’t contradict with it. All our measures correspond with that of the ministry.”
“We put the worst scenarios in our plan,” he said adding that the Resistance movement has prepared all possible capabilities to combat the contagious virus which has so far infected 333 people in Lebanon.
“We witness now what is called the social resistance, and the entire Lebanese society is meant to contribute to the battle against coronavirus,” his eminence said, voicing confidence that such battle will triumph.
Sayyed Safeiddine said that a number of hospitals have been rented by Hezbollah and prepared to be used when necessary. He added that the Resistance movement has also prepared 32 medical centers across the Lebanese territories as part of the efforts to combat coronavirus.
“The aid workers of the Islamic Resistance have started to work on manufacturing local-made respirators that Lebanon would need in the coming stage.”
As part of the plan, 100 ambulances have been on stand by to take part in evacuation of patients, Sayyed Safeidddine said, adding that 25 ambulances are equipped with respirators.
“Our teams include members who were well trained in catastrophe management, Sayyed Safeiddine said, noting that Hezbollah’s experience in wars helps in this regard.
“15,000 Hezbollah-affiliated people took part in anti-corona training sessions,” he said, adding that an “army of volunteers” are readying to take part in the battle against coronavirus.
“We have so far spent 3.5 billion Lebanese pounds in this crisis.”
Sayyed Safeiddine noted, meanwhile, that a committee have been established by Hezbollah to follow up issues related to the Lebanese people abroad in order to meet their needs outside their country.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
- Iran’s Zarif: One Wonders Whether Pompeo is Secretary of State or Secretary of Hate
- Lavrov Wants US to Lift Sanctions on Iran in Shortest Time Possible
- Iran Coronavirus Updates: 27,017 Confirmed Cases, 2,077 Deaths, 9,625 Recovered
Filed under: Corona virus, Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: COVID-19 and State of panic, Hezbollah’s anti-coronavirus plan |
Vaccinations With Implantable Microchips To Create Your Digital ID
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
The virus is THEM!
The Clairvoyant Ruling Class [“Scenarios for the Future of Technology & International Development” 2010 Report]
Storytelling. Dystopian scenarios. Not Huxley, Orwell, Bradbury or Brunner.
Scenario planning for corporate strategy was pioneered by Royal Dutch Shell in the 1970s. [Further reading on scenario planning: The Art of the Long View]The following excerpts are highlights from the May 2010 “Scenarios for the Future of Technology & International Development” report produced by The Rockefeller Foundation & Global Business Network. Not just the more known “Lock Step” scenario, but all four scenarios.
Following “Event 201” (Oct 18, 2019), we must concede that the ruling class has been gifted with phenomenal and prophetic intuitions and insights. (They truly are the chosen ones.) Thus it is worthwhile, even mandatory, to study their scenario exercises and simulations.
“We believe that scenario planning has great potential for use in philanthropy to identify unique interventions… scenario planning allows us to achieve impact more effectively.” [p 4]
“The results of our first scenario planning exercise demonstrate a provocative and engaging exploration of the role of technology and the future of globalization.” [p 4]
“This report is crucial reading for anyone interested in creatively considering the multiple, divergent ways in which our world could evolve.” [p 4]
“*I offer a special thanks to Peter Schwartz, Andrew Blau, and the entire team at Global Business Network, who have helped guide us through this stimulating and energizing process.” [*Judith Rodin, President of the Rockefeller Foundation] [p 4]
“*I hope this publication makes clear exactly why my colleagues and I are so excited about the promise of using scenario planning to develop robust strategies.” [*Judith Rodin, President of the Rockefeller Foundation][p 5]
Read on –
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/03/25/the-clairvoyant-elites-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-international-development-2010-report/