Debunking clickbaits – expert: “not just a flu” and “not a bioweapon”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 27, 2020

Joe Rogan has interviewed Michael Osterholm. This is the Wikipedia entry under his name, and this is how Rogan introduced him on YouTube: “Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota. Look for his book “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Deadly Germs” for more info: https://amzn.to/2IAzeLe and http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/

I think that we can all agree that the man knows what he is talking about. Below, I will post the full interview, but these are, in my opinion, the most important excerpts in which Osterholm debunks the two biggest canards about this virus: NO, it is NOT “just like the flu” and NO this is not some kind of bioweapon. Listen for yourself:

By the way, most Russian experts also agree on both of these points: this is way more dangerous than just a flu and this is not some kind of bioattack.

I hope that these rumors will go to the same mental graveyard as the silly theory that the US shot down the Ukrainian airliner over Tehran.

Again, I WANT TO WARN OUR COMMUNITY: in times of crisis, fear and uncertainty, it is very hard to resist the temptation to clickbait. In fact, what we see is a strong inflation of all sorts of completely groundless theories. To my immense sadness, I have to add here that A LOT of putatively “pro-Russian” websites or “alternative news” websites are now engaging in a massive and absolutely shameless clickbaiting efforts: remember that most of them allow commercials ads so every click means money for them! Do not get conned by these efforts – all they want is your money and they will say pretty much anything to get you to click on that “shocking headline”.

Now I leave you with the full interview:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: COVID-19 pandemic |