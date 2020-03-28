Israeli Forces Suppress West Bank Demonstrations, Arrest Journalist, Injure One

Posted on March 28, 2020 by uprootedpalestinians

 March 28, 2020 6:14 AM  Ali Salam

Israeli forces, on Friday, attacked citizens during demonstrations in the occupied West Bank, including the cities of Ramallah, Tulkarem and Qalqilia, according to local sources.

Local sources told Palestinian Information Center that violent confrontations broke out between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians in al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya village, northeast of Ramallah City. They reported that a Palestinian journalist named Ahmad Abu Qare’ was detained during the clashes and transferred to an unknown destination.

For the fourth day in a row, Shweika village in Tulkarem witnessed conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Israel’s illegal land seizure to make way for settlement expansion. Soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear-gas canisters towards the protesters.

Meanwhile in Qalqilia, Israeli soldiers violently dispersed the weekly demonstration against the settlement in Kufur Qaddoum village, attacking Palestinian demonstrators with rubber-coated metal bullets and tear-gas canisters.

Morad Eshteiwi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village of Kufur Qaddoum, told Palestinian WAFA News Agency that Israeli soldiers injured a 50-year-old man, who was treated on site, in addition to causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

~ Palestinian Information Center, WAFA

