Here We Go Again: 9/11, Coronavirus and Another ‘New Pearl Harbor’

By Barbara Honegger

Acting true to form as the US military-intelligence community propaganda agent it is, the Washington Post recently published an opinion piece asserting, “America Needs To Be on a War Footing.” In it, Danielle Allen asserts, “The appropriate analogy for this moment is Pearl Harbor… The country needs to transform to a war footing.”

With this invocation of Pearl Harbor, a representative of America’s warlords makes clear their objective to continue the assault on civil society initiated with the gross misrepresentations accompanying the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In 2000 many of the main players in President George W. Bush’s future war cabinet infamously invoked the image of Pearl Harbor as a trigger for war. In a notorious report, the neocon members of the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) helped chart out the road to 9/11 by conjuring up the need for a Pearl Harbor-like event. Such an event was declared necessary in order to mobilize US popular support for invasive warfare abroad, police state and surveillance state interventions at home.

The nation-wide and global effects of the COVID-19 contagion are massive and very real, just as were the wide-ranging effects after Sept. 11th, 2001. So too does the current crisis replicate the vast discrepancy between the 9/11 official story and actual pre-9/11 facts. These disturbing parallels show up in the current crisis in the fact that in the last 3 months 13 million people died worldwide of various ailments. We are told by official sources that just over 11,000 of these 13,000,000 deaths are due to coronavirus.

After 9/11 Bush, Rice, etc. claimed that ‘no one could have imagined’ the disaster to come before Sept. 11.. We now know, however, that Bush’s and Rice’s own executive branch was conducting counterterrorism ‘exercises’ on scenarios involving plane threats targeting both the WTC and the Pentagon. In fact, drills based on these very scenarios took place on the morning of 9/11, literally as the actual violent events were unfolding, i.e. How could it be that one could not know about something that one was already implementing in the hypothetical realm of military drills?

Because of this as well as many other anomalies and internal inconsistencies, the evidence is overwhelming that the supposedly surprise attacks of Sept. 11 had to have been an inside job. Now Trump is repeating the lie over and over again in every White House Coronavirus briefing that “No one could have known” what was coming.” He makes this declaration while it is a matter of well-documented public record that a U.S. Navy Admiral and top leaders from U.S. business and government conducted a Coronavirus crisis scenario involving hypothetical emergency responses in an exercise called Event 201. Under the direction of vaccine-czar Bill Gates, the 201 Event took place last October shortly before the claimed origin date for the virus in Wuhan China. The origin date keeps being moved backwards, by some estimates into the United States during the summer months of 2019.

This supposed coincidence between the timing of Event 201 and the Coronavirus outbreak in China has caused some to become suspicious of what is really going on. This issue of timing and possible foreknowledge causes me to take seriously evidence brought forward by the world-renowned bioterrorism expert, Prof. Francis Boyle. He along with other researchers have posited that COVID-19 may have some origins in the bioweapon program of China or maybe of the United States itself.

We now know that White House intelligence agencies were briefing the Congressional intel committees in January on a coming global Coronavirus threat of a predicted magnitude comparable to that of the global 1918 Flu epidemic. There is evidence that this earlier contagion had its origins in an early vaccination program at a U.S. Army base.

Disclosures about early closed Congressional sessions on the coming Coronavirus epidemic reveal that US Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler engaged in insider trading on the stock market to benefit personally from their insider knowledge. Senator Loeffler is married to the head of the NY Stock Exchange. The Senators dumped stock in companies that would clearly be negatively affected. In Senator Loeffler’s case, she shifted his capital into companies developing on-line video conferencing software.

So now we are again receiving signals of a ‘New Pearl Harbor’ ‘requiring’ the country to be ‘on a war footing.’ Again propaganda agencies like the Washington Post are advancing the case that the United States is ‘innocent’ and so we are facing a ‘just war.’ This just war makes it necessary for the government to adopt “control measures,” some of which would require that the Armed Forces impose draconian authorities over the American public even more draconian than those instituted after 9/11. Martial medical law is fast being wheeled into place without any opening for genuine debate on the part of those whose life and death hang in the balance.

Probably most important for the public to understand is that neither the Pearl Harbor attacks, nor the 9/11 debacle, nor the current Coronavirus epidemic were surprise events for those at the top. The original Pearl Harbor was not a ‘Surprise attack’. This interpretation is 100 percent proven by Robert Stinnett in the must-read book, Day of Deceit. Stinnett’s book is based in part on official WWII documents including some that have been recently declassified and released by the National Archives. The recently-released documents include a typed draft of FDR’s famous speech to Congress delivered immediately after the Japanese attack in December of 1941.

Further validating Stinnett, the Smithsonian Institution’s WWII exhibit contains a copy of the typed draft of President Roosevelt’s famous speech to Congress delivered immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbor which includes his handwritten edits in which FDR himself crossed out words implying that the bombing had been a surprise, substituting ‘suddenly’ before ‘attacked.’

As for the current situation, when the question is not just, ‘Who benefits?’, but ‘Who benefits the most?”, the following is clear: As a result of the claimed and assumed Chinese origin and U.S. response, Trump gets to be a ‘War President.’ In this Trump is following the trail blazed by President George W. Bush. Bush said he wanted to be a war president before even announcing he was going to run for the office of US President. Bush and especially his hands-on Vice-President, Dick Cheney, were thus well prepared to invoke a wide range of emergency/war powers after 9/11.

For years elements of the U.S. military and Donald Trump himself have pictured China as the USA’s ‘prime rival or prime enemy.’ Now the way is opened to popularize the demonization of China and set up the world’s most heavily-populated country for claims of multiple-trillion-dollar reparations. This call for reparations could itself be envisaged as an act of war aimed at putting China in the place where Germany was positioned after the First World War. Suddenly there is a seeming rationale for ‘repurposing’ and ‘triaging’ the entire U.S. economy for massive war production and added civilian population control measures.

Trump’s cruel and over-the-top controls on movement between Mexico and the USA are suddenly, and conveniently the order of the day. The penchant for closed borders is popular not only in the USA but also in Europe and throughout much of the rest of the world as well. Trump, therefore, conveniently gets to exercise his already clear antipathy towards the E.U. by closing off all travel to and from Europe. Given all of the above — and there is much, much more going on behind-the-scenes — it is more than legitimate to question and investigate whether the current Coronavirus crisis is the result of an engineered bio-agent developed and released by a U.S. or ‘allied’ gov’t/military laboratory.

Not only is the original 1918 Spanish flu agent now known to have originated in a U.S. Army base, a U.S. scientist, Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoaka, resurrected the DNA of this very Spanish flu for the Pentagon and developed a way to increase its lethality 200 times. Moreover, the PNAC Manifesto by the same ‘neoconservatives’ that Bush and Cheney installed before the 9/11 false flag event articulated big plans for the use of bioweapons. In the PNAC report of 2000, there was a proviso calling for the development of new and ethnically-targetable bioweapons.

The PNAC neocons named China and Iran as the USA’s prime geopolitical rivals and potential enemies — China where the current outbreak purportedly originated and Iran that is among the hardest hit of all countries. Indeed the effect of the contagion in Iran involves the infection of a suspiciously high number of high-level leaders. These leaders have governed a country that the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia have been trying to overthrow for decades.

We need to keep our eyes, ears and especially minds wide open in the coming days and months leading up to the Nov. 3rd presidential election. By injecting yet again the imagery of a ‘New Pearl Harbor’ into the ongoing political campaign, the Washington Post has conveniently given President Trump a ‘national security’ rationale for postponing or even canceling the 2020 vote. As events unfold, just keep asking, ‘Who benefits the most?’

