Sayyed Nasrallah Urges A Quick Return for Lebanese Expatriates: Covid-19 More Dangerous than A World War

Beirut- Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Saturday a televised speech in which he tackled the latest developments, particularly the Coronavirus outbreak.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Muslims on the beginning of Shabban Islamic month. Hailing the wounded Resistance men sacrifices, His Eminence congratulated them on their Day.

As he warned that “The war with Coronavirus might be long”, Sayyed Nasrallah discussed the issue of Lebanese expatriates, seeking to return to their homeland upon the Coronavirus outbreak.

“The issue of expatriates’ return to Lebanon, regardless of any reason, is their natural right,” he said, pointing out that “The Lebanese government must work to make them return as this is their right.”

Moreover, His Eminence called “The Lebanese state and people to shoulder their responsibility in this field.”

“The expatriates’ return, especially the students, is the issue of all Lebanese,” he added, noting that

“The discussion isn’t related to the principle of the expatriates’ right of return, but to the manner and timing.”

Clearly enough, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that Hezbollah’s demand “is the urgent and safe return of expatriates to their homeland.”

Slamming some sides’ unreasonable fears from the return of the Lebanese abroad, His Eminence explained that “Their return does not mean a particular area, region or sect. They are from all sects and screaming from beyond the borders.”

“Speeding up work, seriousness as well as day- and-night efforts are a must to finish the issue of expatriates,” he emphasized, pointing out that “The current government’s assumption of responsibility and success in this historic mission will be a real pride for it.”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “No one has proposed the random return of expatriates. It is required to work seriously for a safe, thoughtful, calculated, and speedy return for expatriates. We must seriously tackle the issue of their return. We should not be stopped by the obstacles. Rather, this task must be accomplished, and we have capabilities.”

“There are countries, where the spread of Covid-19 is still limited, and therefore the return of Lebanese abroad must be expedited,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, noting that “The health and security threats urge the government to rush to work for the return of the Lebanese abroad.”

In this context, His Eminence said: “Another reason for their return is the weak health systems in some countries, which might lead to social collapse. There, crimes take place. Shall we keep the Lebanese in these countries face their destiny?”

Sayyed Nasrallah also unveiled that “The government has started working to return expatriates through the relevant ministries,” reiterating that “This requires cooperation from us all.”

“This file is the responsibility of everyone and is greater than the government and the state,” he declared, noting that “It is big and dangerous, and it must be tackled in days and hours because there is an imminent danger.”

Hailing all the voices calling for the return of the Lebanese abroad due to Coronavirus, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “It is normal for returnees to undergo medical examinations and quarantine, and no one has said the opposite.”

“It is useful to feel that we are part of a global war,” he said, urging the Lebanese to “benefit from the experiences of countries confronting Covid-19 virus.”

As His Eminence appreciated “All the exerted efforts to fight to coronavirus,” he elaborated that “There are superpowers that are being disoriented and helpless such as the US administration, British government, and others more.”

“People calling for declaring a state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic do not know exactly what that means,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, pointing out that “The situation in Lebanon is generally reasonable, and the government is shouldering the responsibility, as it’s taking good measures within the available frameworks.”

Hailing “The government’s response against the virus” as “good and reasonable”, His Eminence recalled that “Our people have experienced greater calamities than coronavirus and were able to overcome them.”

“We are still at the beginning of the battle with the outbreak of Coronavirus and at the beginning of the danger because the enemy is unknown,” he went on to say, cautioning that “The battle against the virus is still short and tighter measures are required otherwise all efforts will go in vain.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah called for “More planning and strict implementation in order to combat the virus. We must stress the general and strong commitment to the mobilization procedures.”

“The beginnings of social work and solidarity are very promising, and long-term plans must be se,” The Resistance Leader added, urging “Solidarity between the various forces in all towns to provide aid to everyone who is in need.”

On this level, His Eminence mentioned that “Social solidarity is not an occasion for political competition,” denouncing “The high prices and the monopoly of some goods, which are due to the greed of some traders and monopolists.”

“The ministries, judiciary, and the security services are required to be tough in facing price hikes and monopolies,” he stated, calling “Honorable traders to intervene to break the price hikes.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “The increase in prices of goods must be addressed. I urge all merchants to decrease profit and break the circle of greed and monopoly.”

To the bank owners, His Eminence sent a sounding message: “The file of small depositors must be addressed and banks must return funds to depositors because people need money to face the crisis. The banks must return the money of small depositors to its owners.”

“Today is more difficult than the July 2006 war. All cities are closed and banks must help the country,” he cautioned, announcing that “The amount of $6 million pledged by banks to fight coronavirus is inglorious.”

According to His Eminence, “It is no longer possible to keep silent on the banks’ seizure of small depositors’ money.”

To the rich, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “In light of the decline in the global economic situation, a day may come when your money becomes worthless.”

On the international level, he warned that “The repercussions of what is happening today are more dangerous than a world war, and we might face a new global situation.”

“It is not known today whether the EU will remain, or will the US disintegrate as well? This entire liberal capitalist system is under discussion,” he stressed, pointing out that “A small virus has imprisoned billions of people in their homes. Let’s think about this.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further stated: “Resorting to God is one of our most powerful weapons, especially from people who have broken hearts,” noting that “The US administration presents itself as great. However, it’s now confused and unable to confront the virus.”

On the Yemeni front, Sayyed Nasrallah renewed his call “to the aggressors on Yemen, especially Saudi Arabia, to end their brutal war.”

“For humanitarian reasons, the whole world should urge Saudi Arabia and its allies to stop the war on Yemen,” he added, expressing his great appreciation to Ansarullah revolutionary Leader Sayyed Abdel Malik Al-Houthi’s initiative to exchange the Palestinian brothers arrested in Saudi Arabia by the Saudi prisoners in Yemen.

