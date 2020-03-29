Trump Regime Plotting More War in Iraq?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Former Obama regime chief of staff/Chicago mayor/earlier and current investment banker Rahm Emanuel once notoriously said:

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. I mean, it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

Post-9/11, a permanent US state of war became official bipartisan policy — at home on human and civil rights, abroad against sovereign independent states to replace their legitimate governments with pro-Western puppet ones.

The objective then and now is all about concentrating greater wealth and power in the hands of privileged interests at the expense of peace, the rule of law, and fundamental rights and welfare of ordinary people everywhere.

Michel Chossudovsky explained that current financial crisis conditions were “carefully engineered” — COVID-19 the pretext to do things not possible or easily accomplished during normal times.

Global stock market collapses “resulted in one of the most important transfers in money wealth in modern history,” Chossudovsky explained, involving trillions of dollars that may continue mounting to amounts only to be known in the fullness of time.

Is more US war on war-ravaged Iraq part of the plot? Are Americans too distracted by COVID-19’s effect on their lives and welfare to notice or care?

According to the NYT, “(a) secret Pentagon directive (calls for) try(ing) to destroy” Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) in Iraq that are connected to the country’s military.

“The Pentagon has ordered military commanders to plan for an escalation of American combat in Iraq, issuing a directive last week to prepare a campaign to destroy an Iranian-backed militia group that has threatened more attacks against American troops.”

So-called Operation Inherent Resolve commander General Robert P. White argued against what he said would require thousands more US forces deployed to Iraq.

Pompeo and national security advisor O’Brien urge increased US hostilities against Iran with Americans distracted by COVID-19 and the Islamic Republic going all out to contain outbreaks in the country.

Trump regime war secretary Esper and Joint Chiefs chairman General Mark Milley oppose the idea.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Robertson falsely said US forces are in Iraq “at the invitation of the Iraqi government and remains focused on partnering with Iraqi security forces for the shared goal of permanently defeating ISIS remnants. We are not going to discuss hypotheticals or internal deliberations.”

Iraqi ruling authorities and vast majority of its ordinary people want them out.

Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, assassinated by the Pentagon in January, aided Baghdad in creating and training PMUs as a force allied with Iraq’s military to combat US-supported ISIS.

PMUs are not “Iranian-backed,” falsely implying control of them by Tehran. They’re Iraqi security forces involved in protecting their homeland, controlled by the country’s military.

According to Press TV, PMU forces are holding military drills “in preparation for possible war with the US,” thousands of fighters involved.

Last week, PMU group Kata’ib Hezbollah reported “ ‘suspicious activities by the US and its mercenaries’ in Iraq in preparation for an operation.”

If launched, will it include large-scale Pentagon aerial and ground operations?

Kata’ib Hezbollah believes the plot includes Pentagon shock and awe-type aerial operations and ground operations, similar to US aggression in 1991 and 2003.

The US came to Iraq to stay. Its bases in the country are platforms for control of the country and regional wars.

They’re used to supply ISIS and likeminded jihadists in Syria with weapons and other material support.

Last month, Iraqi lawmaker on the nation’s security and defense commission Karim Aliwi accused the Trump regime of “transferr(ing) over 1,000 terrorists from Syria to Iraq, and it wants to foment chaos and change the equations by using the ISIL card and fomenting insecurity in the Western cities of Iraq.”

According to the Arabic-language al-Maloumeh News website, US military bases in Iraq and Syria are safe havens for ISIS fighters.

Their presence (along with likeminded US-controlled jihadists) is a virtual time bomb that could explode any time in either or both countries like earlier.

Will the Trump regime take advantage of Americans focused solely on COVID-19’s effects on their lives and welfare to escalate war in Iraq, perhaps Syria, and elsewhere?

Will it transfer more of the nation’s wealth to military, industrial, security interests from ordinary Americans both right wings of the one-party state are indifferent toward?

