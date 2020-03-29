Yemen Showers Riyadh, Saudi Cities with Zolfiqar, Badr Missiles, Uses Sammad-3, Qasif K.2 Drones in Biggest Op

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree pronounced yet another statement about a new qualitative military operation against Saudi Arabia in response to its continued war on Yemen.

The operation is the first one announced after the country entered its sixth year of the brutal war that claimed lives of thousands of civilians, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and economy and brought it to the brink of famine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful {So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you} ~ Holy Quran, al-Baqarah – 194 Fulfilling the promise of the Leader of the [Yemeni] revolution, and beginning the sixth year of steadfastness, and in response to the aerial escalation of the coalition of aggression in the past years, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out –with Allah’s support- the biggest qualitative operation targeting the Saudi depth. The joint military operation between the Rocketry Force and the Propelled Air Force targeted several sensitive targets in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, with “Zolfiqar” missiles and several “Sammad-3” drones. The operation also targeted many economic and military targets in Jizan, Najran and Asir with several “Badr” missiles as well as “Qasif K.2” drones. The Yemeni Armed Forces vow painful operations against the Saudi regime had it continued its aggression and siege against Yemen. The Armed Forces will uncover the details of the wide-scale military operations in the coming days. Long live Yemen, honorable and independent. Victory be to our resistant and steadfast dignified people as well as all free people in the nation [Ummah].

